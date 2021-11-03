In most years by this time of the year, many anglers have put their fishing gear away and are thinking about hunting.
There are many open water anglers still out there, spending time on the water and catching some fish.
Once you do decide to give it up, with your last trip of open water, you should go through your fishing gear, tackle and your rods and reels, making sure everything is ready to go fishing next spring.
I check my gear before putting my rod and reels away, so I know what needs to be done and can be ready when the water opens up next in the spring.
Wipe your gear down and look it over closely. On your rods, you’ll need to check the guides, making sure that they aren’t cracked and in need of replacing.
Some of the guides may have a crack that’s minute. If you’re not able to detect the cracked guide, the next time you go to throw a bait, that crack may cut your line and the bait will be lost.
Try running a Q-Tip over each guide and if some of the cotton stays in the guide, you’ll have to replace the guide or set it aside and go to another rod that you had preciously inspected.
Many of the reels out there, when new, come with oil and instructions as to how to lube them. If needed, lube the reel and make any adjustments required.
It’s a good idea to loosen up the reel’s drag before putting it away. The drag on most reels is no more than two fiber washers that press against each other, creating friction and allowing line slippage when a big fish makes a run.
If you store your reels with the drag tightened and they’re damp, the next time you go to use them, they may be frozen and not working. By loosening them up before putting them away, they won’t be locked up the next time you go fishing.
On the reels I use most often, I’ll replace the lines quite often, sometimes several times a year depending on how much fishing I’m doing.
No matter when or how many times you change your line, make sure that it’s done correctly, as winding line onto a spinning reel is done differently from line wound onto a baitcasting reel.
On spinning reels, lay the spool on the floor with the label facing up, run the line through the last guide and tie it onto your spool with a good knot such as the arbor knot. Hold onto the line, while you are spooling up, applying a slight amount of tension. Begin reeling, if you have wraps or twisted line, turn the spool over and begin reeling again. You’ll want to check from time to time to assure the line is going on straight and not twisting. Continue filling your spool until there’s only about one-eighth of an inch left on the reel spool.
For your baitcasting reels, you want to run your line through the rod guides to the reel, tie a good knot and then put a pencil through the middle of the spool. Have someone hold it, while applying a slight amount of tension on the line spool and reel on the line on until there’s only about one-eighth of an inch left on the reel spool.
This is the time of the year when I like to go through my tackle bags and boxes. It gives me an opportunity to straighten out any tackle that may have gotten misplaced and to wipe out any moisture and gunk that might be in the boxes.
Like many anglers, I have tackle boxes or bags for each species of fish. These plastic boxes allow me to exchange tackle whenever I want to use different baits.
You’ll want to check your plastic boxes for broken pieces and cracks and replace those that are in bad shape as it doesn’t take much of a crack to allow moisture in and begin to rust your tackle.
When going through your tackle bag or box, you should check your crankbaits, spoons and other tackle for rusty hooks and replace those that have rusted.
Jig hooks take a beating, as they’re bounced along rocks, drug through weeds, timber and snags and those you used a lot, could have been put them away wet. If they appear rusty, you’ll need to check them over, and if they’ve in bad shape replace them.
Check out the hooks on all your baits to see if they’re sharp and if you can’t get the hook to dig into your fingernail as you slide it across, you should get your hook file out and sharpen those hooks.
When you’re going through your fishing tackle, you may want to remove the baits you no longer use to make room for the new baits that you couldn’t live without on your last visit to the fishing department of a sport shop.
By taking a little time out to clean your rods and reels, tackle bags, boxes and replace worn guides and line, you’ll be way ahead of the game next spring when it’s time to hit the water and fish the early spring season.