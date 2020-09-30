Getting your boat ready for winter storage

Whether we’re ready for it or not, winter isn’t far away, and it’s time to start thinking about getting your boat ready to store for the winter.
It’s important that you winterize your outboard for off-season storage. By winterizing your outboard, you’ll help ensure that it’s ready when you’re ready to go fishing next spring.
You can have your motor winterized by your local marine dealers for a reasonable rate or you can winterize your outboard yourself. After talking with several experts, I’ve outlined several steps they gave me on how to correctly winterize your outboard.
Step 1: You’ll want to flush your engine with clean, fresh water and let the water completely drain from the engine, washing any dirt, grease and other materials from the exterior of the engine. Make sure you have a sufficient water source, as running your outboard without an adequate source of cooling water will result in severe damage to your outboard. For smaller horsepower outboards, those between 2.5 and 3.5 horsepower, the simplest way to flush your outboard is by using a 5-gallon or larger bucket of water.
Make sure it’s large enough to completely cover the water intake ports on the lower unit. You’ll also need to be sure that the bucket is wide enough so no part of the motor touches the sides or bottom of the bucket.
Mount your outboard on a heavy sawhorse or something similar that will allow safe operation of your outboard. For the larger outboards, the 5 to 140 horsepower motors come equipped with a flushing plug that can be attached to a hose for flushing the engine with fresh water, or you can purchase a set of “ear muffs” available at your local marine dealer or mass merchandiser.
This device attaches to your garden hose and clamps on to your outboard’s lower unit, covering the water intake ports. Turn the garden hose on full before starting your engine. These ear muffs will not work on some smaller 5 horsepower motors.
With a 5 horsepower engine, you’ll need to either use the flushing plug or use the bucket technique as mentioned above. Run your outboard at normal idle speed for 5-10 minutes to allow the engine to warm up and to ensure your outboard is thoroughly flushed with clean water. Once you’ve flushed the outboard, allow the water to completely drain from the engine before you shut it off.
Your outboard should be in a vertical position, allowing the water to completely drain. While you’re waiting for your engine to drain, it’s a good idea to wipe off any dirt or grease from the exterior of the engine.
Step 2: Drain all fuel from the fuel hoses, fuel pump and carburetor. After completing the fresh water flush as mentioned above, disconnect the fuel line at the motor and continue running the motor until it runs out of gas.
It’s important that all of the fuel has been drained from the carburetor; otherwise, any fuel-oil mixture remaining will evaporate and leave deposits that gum up the carburetor.
To drain the fuel from the carburetor, you can use one of these methods mentioned below.
As the fuel begins to run out and the motor starts to die, choke the engine a little until the RPM picks back up. Keep choking the engine as the engine starts to die out until the fuel supply is finally exhausted, or you can remove the drain screw from the carburetor bowl, allowing all fuel to drain out and then replacing the screw once all of the gas is drained out.
This method takes a little more time than the first, but it’s recommended to use this procedure to fully ensure that all fuel has been removed from your carburetor. You’ll want to add fuel stabilizer to the fuel left in your tank, so it can be used the following season. That also helps to prevent condensation from forming in your fuel tank. If your outboard is not an oil-injected model where you mix your gas and oil, it’s recommended you don’t store the fuel for extended periods of time, as over time, the fuel and oil will separate and that can lead to a lack of lubrication to your engine.
Step 3: Treat your outboard with storage oil or fogging oil. It comes in an aerosol spray can and is used to prevent rust in the boat motor and is available locally.
You’ll want to follow the oil manufacturer’s recommendation on the amount of storage oil to use, which is generally about 2 ounces for each cylinder.
To fog the engine, remove the spark plugs and the kill switch lanyard cord from your outboard. It’s also not a bad idea to disconnect the spark plug wires from the spark plugs to prevent accidental starting. If you have a manual start outboard, slowly turn the engine over a few times using the pull cord while spraying the storage oil into the spark plug holes. If you have an electric start outboard, you’ll need to be sure you have water hooked up to your water intakes before turning over your outboard, preventing damage to your water pump.
Spray the storage oil into the spark plug holes and turn the engine over in 5 second bursts using your electric starter. Don’t over-crank your engine, or you could damage the electric starter.
Step 4: You might want to apply water-resistant grease to the propeller shaft, using a wheel-bearing grease or something similar. Thoroughly grease the prop shaft and prop shaft threads.
Step 5: Change the gear oil in the lower unit, following the manufacturer’s tech tips.
Step 6: Apply water-resistant grease to all moving parts, joints, bolts, nuts and plastic fittings.
Step 7: To keep your motor looking new, you may want to wax the exterior of your outboard using a high-grade automobile wax.
Step 8: No matter how you store your motor, you’ll want to make sure that the motor is stored vertically.
For battery storage, follow the next few steps.
Step 1: Disconnect the battery cables and clean the battery terminals using a wire brush.
Step 2: Recharge the battery to full strength. It’s a good idea to recharge your batteries once a month during the offseason to prevent electrical discharge and degradation of the electrolytes.
Step 3: Wipe down the outside of the battery.
Step 4: Apply grease, with Vaseline working well, to the battery terminals to prevent corrosion.
Step 5: Store your battery in a dry place. If you plan on storing it someplace with a concrete floor, set it on wood, so the battery isn’t sitting right on the concrete.
If you follow the above mentioned steps, you’ll be way ahead of the game when it comes time to get your boat ready for the spring fishing season.