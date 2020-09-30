You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting your boat ready for winter storage

Whether we’re ready for it or not, winter isn’t far away, and it’s time to start thinking about getting your boat ready to store for the winter.

It’s important that you winterize your outboard for off-season storage. By winterizing your outboard, you’ll help ensure that it’s ready when you’re ready to go fishing next spring.

You can have your motor winterized by your local marine dealers for a reasonable rate or you can winterize your outboard yourself. After talking with several experts, I’ve outlined several steps they gave me on how to correctly winterize your outboard.

Step 1: You’ll want to flush your engine with clean, fresh water and let the water completely drain from the engine, washing any dirt, grease and other materials from the exterior of the engine. Make sure you have a sufficient water source, as running your outboard without an adequate source of cooling water will result in severe damage to your outboard. For smaller horsepower outboards, those between 2.5 and 3.5 horsepower, the simplest way to flush your outboard is by using a 5-gallon or larger bucket of water.

Make sure it’s large enough to completely cover the water intake ports on the lower unit. You’ll also need to be sure that the bucket is wide enough so no part of the motor touches the sides or bottom of the bucket.

Mount your outboard on a heavy sawhorse or something similar that will allow safe operation of your outboard. For the larger outboards, the 5 to 140 horsepower motors come equipped with a flushing plug that can be attached to a hose for flushing the engine with fresh water, or you can purchase a set of “ear muffs” available at your local marine dealer or mass merchandiser.

This device attaches to your garden hose and clamps on to your outboard’s lower unit, covering the water intake ports. Turn the garden hose on full before starting your engine. These ear muffs will not work on some smaller 5 horsepower motors.

With a 5 horsepower engine, you’ll need to either use the flushing plug or use the bucket technique as mentioned above. Run your outboard at normal idle speed for 5-10 minutes to allow the engine to warm up and to ensure your outboard is thoroughly flushed with clean water. Once you’ve flushed the outboard, allow the water to completely drain from the engine before you shut it off.

Your outboard should be in a vertical position, allowing the water to completely drain. While you’re waiting for your engine to drain, it’s a good idea to wipe off any dirt or grease from the exterior of the engine.

Step 2: Drain all fuel from the fuel hoses, fuel pump and carburetor. After completing the fresh water flush as mentioned above, disconnect the fuel line at the motor and continue running the motor until it runs out of gas.

It’s important that all of the fuel has been drained from the carburetor; otherwise, any fuel-oil mixture remaining will evaporate and leave deposits that gum up the carburetor.

To drain the fuel from the carburetor, you can use one of these methods mentioned below.

As the fuel begins to run out and the motor starts to die, choke the engine a little until the RPM picks back up. Keep choking the engine as the engine starts to die out until the fuel supply is finally exhausted, or you can remove the drain screw from the carburetor bowl, allowing all fuel to drain out and then replacing the screw once all of the gas is drained out.

This method takes a little more time than the first, but it’s recommended to use this procedure to fully ensure that all fuel has been removed from your carburetor. You’ll want to add fuel stabilizer to the fuel left in your tank, so it can be used the following season. That also helps to prevent condensation from forming in your fuel tank. If your outboard is not an oil-injected model where you mix your gas and oil, it’s recommended you don’t store the fuel for extended periods of time, as over time, the fuel and oil will separate and that can lead to a lack of lubrication to your engine.

Step 3: Treat your outboard with storage oil or fogging oil. It comes in an aerosol spray can and is used to prevent rust in the boat motor and is available locally.

You’ll want to follow the oil manufacturer’s recommendation on the amount of storage oil to use, which is generally about 2 ounces for each cylinder.

To fog the engine, remove the spark plugs and the kill switch lanyard cord from your outboard. It’s also not a bad idea to disconnect the spark plug wires from the spark plugs to prevent accidental starting. If you have a manual start outboard, slowly turn the engine over a few times using the pull cord while spraying the storage oil into the spark plug holes. If you have an electric start outboard, you’ll need to be sure you have water hooked up to your water intakes before turning over your outboard, preventing damage to your water pump.

Spray the storage oil into the spark plug holes and turn the engine over in 5 second bursts using your electric starter. Don’t over-crank your engine, or you could damage the electric starter.

Step 4: You might want to apply water-resistant grease to the propeller shaft, using a wheel-bearing grease or something similar. Thoroughly grease the prop shaft and prop shaft threads.

Step 5: Change the gear oil in the lower unit, following the manufacturer’s tech tips.

Step 6: Apply water-resistant grease to all moving parts, joints, bolts, nuts and plastic fittings.

Step 7: To keep your motor looking new, you may want to wax the exterior of your outboard using a high-grade automobile wax.

Step 8: No matter how you store your motor, you’ll want to make sure that the motor is stored vertically.

For battery storage, follow the next few steps.

Step 1: Disconnect the battery cables and clean the battery terminals using a wire brush.

Step 2: Recharge the battery to full strength. It’s a good idea to recharge your batteries once a month during the offseason to prevent electrical discharge and degradation of the electrolytes.

Step 3: Wipe down the outside of the battery.

Step 4: Apply grease, with Vaseline working well, to the battery terminals to prevent corrosion.

Step 5: Store your battery in a dry place. If you plan on storing it someplace with a concrete floor, set it on wood, so the battery isn’t sitting right on the concrete.

If you follow the above mentioned steps, you’ll be way ahead of the game when it comes time to get your boat ready for the spring fishing season.

Tags

In other news

Researchers work to help prairie grouse

Ecology researchers in Nebraska have studied prairie grouse dating back to the 1950s, and the iconic bird continues to be researched today because of its connection to the Nebraska Sandhills.

Wildlife officials observe effects from wildfires

Wildlife officials observe effects from wildfires

McGREW — Wildlife managers in the Nebraska Panhandle say the full effects of the region’s wildfires during the final days of August largely will be determined by what Mother Nature does in coming weeks and months.

Kept fresh, trout make easy meal

Keep your catch of fish as fresh as possible and you will be rewarded with a wonderful meal that is the finale to a fishing trip. In mid-October, trout will be stocked across Nebraska in small city park ponds and state park lakes.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-