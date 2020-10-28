Get in some walleye fishing before winter comes

Just before freeze-up is the time you should be on the water fishing for late-season walleyes as they’re making their way upstream in preparation of next spring’s spawn.
In many river systems, this migration is halted by the dams.
Because the fish are stacked up below the dams, generally you’ll find them in the same areas you found them in early fall, perhaps a little deeper as they’re in that transition period and will soon be moving into their wintering areas.
Since water temperatures have dropped, so has the fish’s metabolism. That means the slower your presentation, the better. To catch the fish, at times you’ll need a dead bait rod, one in the rod holder with a live bait rig, dragging along the bottom.
It won’t be long before many of the fish will move from their fall haunts down into the deeper water, just off the drop-offs. They won’t be moving much, using little of their energy so they won’t need to feed very often.
The preferred bait during the late season would be jigs and live bait rigs worked vertically, with the angler barely raising the jig off the bottom, holding it there for a second and then following it back to the bottom.
Live bait rigs also produce well during cold weather. A live bait rig consists of nothing more than a walking/slip sinker, a snap with 10 to 12 of monofilament line with a small hook baited with a minnow at the end and fished in the same manner as a jig.
As the water temperatures are dropping, you might have to play with the fish a bit, keep working them until they can’t resist your bait, at times jigging your bait and other times just simply letting it drag along the bottom.
I have a friend who only uses a small split shot and snell, even when fishing deeper water, as he uses his trolling motor to fish vertically, allowing the light bait rig to stay in contact with the bottom.
This is the time of the year when you want to be a line watcher, keeping an eye on where your line enters the water. During this late season, fish aren’t attacking your bait and may simply pick it up and move it to the side. By watching your line where it enters the water, you can detect these subtle bites.
When fishing jigs and feeling a pick-up, you might want to start by giving the fish some slack line, as they may have simply stopped the bait and not inhaled the hook.
Once you feel the weight on the end of your line, simply drop your rod back and then set the hook.
Early fall and into winter is one of those times when stinger hooks really shine, hooking those fish that are just messing with and mouthing your bait.
Stinger hooks are made up of either monofilament or a light leader material with a sort piece of monofilament and a small hook.
Attached to either the eye of the jig or shank of the hook and then hooked into the back of the minnow, the minnow still has some movement. That allows you to hook those short striking fish that are simply biting the tail of the minnow.
If you are fishing in an area with snags, you’ll want to use a single hook stinger as it’s less likely to snag than a treble hook. When fishing a cleaner bottom, those with fewer snags, a stinger with a small treble hook works well.
Whenever you’re fishing a live bait rig, no matter what the season, when you feel a fish take your bait, you’ll want to feed the fish a little line, allowing it to ingest the bait. Generally a three count is plenty, and then set the hook.
If you’ve tried to feed line to the fish and come up short, when you first detect the bite, go back on your rod and then set the hook. You never know until you try it.
Even when the water temperatures are lower and fish are at their slowest, once one fish starts paying attention to your bait, it may get the other fish’s attention and entice them to bite.
Most of the fish caught this time of the year are going to be those smaller aggressive males along with a few of the larger females.
To assure there will be fish to catch in the future, release the females back, as they cannot reproduce future generations of fish once they’re in your freezer.
Take a photo of those larger fish, release them, then say a little prayer the fish has learned its lesson and will not fall for the next boat’s jig. It also would not hurt to say a little prayer that the next angler who catches it will feel the same way and release it.
Late season can be some great fishing, so when your work schedule and Mother Nature allows, hit the water, as it may not be long before things really freeze up.