Get in some walleye fishing before winter comes

Just before freeze-up is the time you should be on the water fishing for late-season walleyes as they’re making their way upstream in preparation of next spring’s spawn.

In many river systems, this migration is halted by the dams.

Because the fish are stacked up below the dams, generally you’ll find them in the same areas you found them in early fall, perhaps a little deeper as they’re in that transition period and will soon be moving into their wintering areas.

Since water temperatures have dropped, so has the fish’s metabolism. That means the slower your presentation, the better. To catch the fish, at times you’ll need a dead bait rod, one in the rod holder with a live bait rig, dragging along the bottom.

It won’t be long before many of the fish will move from their fall haunts down into the deeper water, just off the drop-offs. They won’t be moving much, using little of their energy so they won’t need to feed very often.

The preferred bait during the late season would be jigs and live bait rigs worked vertically, with the angler barely raising the jig off the bottom, holding it there for a second and then following it back to the bottom.

Live bait rigs also produce well during cold weather. A live bait rig consists of nothing more than a walking/slip sinker, a snap with 10 to 12 of monofilament line with a small hook baited with a minnow at the end and fished in the same manner as a jig.

As the water temperatures are dropping, you might have to play with the fish a bit, keep working them until they can’t resist your bait, at times jigging your bait and other times just simply letting it drag along the bottom.

I have a friend who only uses a small split shot and snell, even when fishing deeper water, as he uses his trolling motor to fish vertically, allowing the light bait rig to stay in contact with the bottom.

This is the time of the year when you want to be a line watcher, keeping an eye on where your line enters the water. During this late season, fish aren’t attacking your bait and may simply pick it up and move it to the side. By watching your line where it enters the water, you can detect these subtle bites.

When fishing jigs and feeling a pick-up, you might want to start by giving the fish some slack line, as they may have simply stopped the bait and not inhaled the hook.

Once you feel the weight on the end of your line, simply drop your rod back and then set the hook.

Early fall and into winter is one of those times when stinger hooks really shine, hooking those fish that are just messing with and mouthing your bait.

Stinger hooks are made up of either monofilament or a light leader material with a sort piece of monofilament and a small hook.

Attached to either the eye of the jig or shank of the hook and then hooked into the back of the minnow, the minnow still has some movement. That allows you to hook those short striking fish that are simply biting the tail of the minnow.

If you are fishing in an area with snags, you’ll want to use a single hook stinger as it’s less likely to snag than a treble hook. When fishing a cleaner bottom, those with fewer snags, a stinger with a small treble hook works well.

Whenever you’re fishing a live bait rig, no matter what the season, when you feel a fish take your bait, you’ll want to feed the fish a little line, allowing it to ingest the bait. Generally a three count is plenty, and then set the hook.

If you’ve tried to feed line to the fish and come up short, when you first detect the bite, go back on your rod and then set the hook. You never know until you try it.

Even when the water temperatures are lower and fish are at their slowest, once one fish starts paying attention to your bait, it may get the other fish’s attention and entice them to bite.

Most of the fish caught this time of the year are going to be those smaller aggressive males along with a few of the larger females.

To assure there will be fish to catch in the future, release the females back, as they cannot reproduce future generations of fish once they’re in your freezer.

Take a photo of those larger fish, release them, then say a little prayer the fish has learned its lesson and will not fall for the next boat’s jig. It also would not hurt to say a little prayer that the next angler who catches it will feel the same way and release it.

Late season can be some great fishing, so when your work schedule and Mother Nature allows, hit the water, as it may not be long before things really freeze up.

In other news

Use caution to avoid hitting deer

LINCOLN — Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage.

Stubble Access Guide released

 LINCOLN — The recently released 2020-2021 Stubble Access Guide highlights more than 40,000 additional acres of wheat and milo stubble and adjacent upland habitat land open for public access hunting in western Nebraska.

Waterfowl season looks good

Waterfowl season looks good

Those of us living in the upper Midwest are located in the Central Flyway, where waterfowl from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories migrate south through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, portions of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahom…

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Jami (left) and Bailey Legate are shown with the paddlefish they snagged recently below Gavins Point Dam. Jami's fish measured 34.5 inches and Bailey’s was 45.5 inches long and 35 pounds.

Public invited to review, comment on statewide outdoor recreation plan

LINCOLN — The public is invited to review and comment on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation until Nov. 6, 2020. This Plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility…

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.