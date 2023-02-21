Anglers can learn the basics of fly tying that will prepare them to catch trout and panfish this spring. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host fly-tying workshops March 8 and 12 at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will teach these sessions, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m., March 8 and 2 to 5 p.m., March 12.
The workshop, which is open to new and experienced fly tiers, will include all materials and tools needed. Reading glasses are recommended for up-close work. Participants will have the opportunity to tie four to six flies. They will also learn about community resources available to continue tying flies on their own.
The cost is $10 per session. Come to one or both sessions; each will essentially be the same. Different variations of flies will be introduced during each session.
Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information or to access the link to join the program.
The education center is at 4703 N. 44th St.