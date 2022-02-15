Game and Parks to host fly-tying workshops

Anglers can learn the basics of fly tying that will prepare them to catch trout and panfish this spring. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host fly-tying workshops on Wednesday, March 9 and Saturday, March 12 at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will teach the two-hour sessions, which are at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
The workshop, which is open to new and experienced fly tiers, will include all materials and tools needed. Reading glasses are recommended for up-close work. Participants will have the opportunity to tie four to six flies. They also will learn about community resources available to continue tying flies on their own.
There is a cost per class. Come to one or both sessions; each essentially will be the same. Different variations of flies will be introduced during each session.