LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in December for a virtual discussion on big game management via Zoom.

Staff will talk about big game harvest results and season structure and will take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.

Zoom is a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants are encouraged to submit questions during the presentation using Zoom’s chat feature.

Presentations discussing topics relevant to each region will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in each of Game and Parks’ four districts, so interested persons have options in their schedules.

Presentations will be held for the northeast district on Dec. 15, southeast on Dec. 16, southwest on Dec. 17 and northwest on Dec. 18. All times will be Central, except the northwest will be Mountain.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/deer to register.

