Game and Parks to hold educational events

LINCOLN — In the coming months, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Education Division will co-host educational events at breweries in southeast Nebraska.

They will include interactive talks, craft nights, trivia nights and other fun learning opportunities.

“This is right in line with our new Education Strategic Plan, with the opportunity to reach out to and teach a new audience about Nebraska’s natural resources, animals and ecology,” said wildlife outdoor education specialist Monica Macoubrie. “Our first brewery craft night was an awesome success, with about 100 people attending.”

The upcoming schedule of events, free with beer purchase, is:

— Feb. 11 — Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln Taproom, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. With Valentine’s Day near, it’s time to discuss ways animals fall in love, including elegant crane dances and majestic porcupine rituals.

— March 26 — Code Beer Company, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. Explore the amazing world of owls. Owl feet, wings, and mounts will be on display, with chances for people to dissect owl pellets.

— March 30 — Boiler Brewing Company, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. Embrace the weirdness of different animals in Nebraska, from bats and opossums to reptiles and amphibians.

— April 22 — The Happy Raven, Lincoln, 7-9 p.m. It’s trivia night and it’s all about nature, with nature based questions, wildlife songs, bird calls, and hands-on props for teams to guess. Prizes will be awarded.

For more information, visit  OutdoorNebraska.org/EducatorEvents.

Tyler Thelen of Norfolk caught this catfish — estimated at 25 to 30 pounds — at Grove Lake near Royal on Jan. 25. The fish was much bigger than the normal 5- to 10-pounders normally caught in the lake, said Merl Thelen of Norfolk

February calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in February. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Feb. 1 – Pheasants Forever State Habitat Meeting, Kearney

Feb. 2 – Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 2 – Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb 3, 10, 17, 24 – Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron

Feb. 6 – Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

Feb. 9 – Dark goose hunting season closes in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units

Feb. 9 – Statewide light goose hunting season closes

Feb. 9 – White-fronted goose season closes

Feb. 10 – Light Goose Conservation Order hunting begins

Feb. 10 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Niobrara Lodge, Valentine

Feb. 10-14 – Valentine’s Day Special, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Feb. 11 – Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 11 – Pollinators and Paperbacks Educator Workshop, Elkhorn Valley Museum, Norfolk

Feb. 11 – Live Animal Talk, Kinkaider Brewing, Lincoln

Feb. 14-15 – Birds and Breakfast, Ponca SP, Ponca

Feb. 14-15 – Valentine’s Dinner, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Getaway, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton

Feb. 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 16 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 17 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Ord

Feb. 18 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Alma Municipal Golf Course, Alma

Feb. 18 – Math in Nature Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

Feb. 20 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce Building, Columbus

Feb. 20 – Linking Literature and Science: Insects Educator Workshop, Tabitha Health Care Services, Lincoln

Feb. 22 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 22 – Winter Wildlife Tracking, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Feb. 29 – Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

Feb. 29 – Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close

