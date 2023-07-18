Private, club-style and for-profit Nebraska rifle shooting ranges are encouraged to participate in hunter sight-in days this fall.
Each year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeks ranges to open to the public for one or more days so hunters can safely sight in their rifles for the November firearm deer season.
Nebraska Game and Parks will list participating rifle ranges, times, fees, allowable calibers, other restrictions and contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov on the Sight-In Days webpage.
Contact Hunter Nikolai at 402-471-6134 or hunter.nikolai@nebraska.gov for more information or to participate in hunter sight-in days.