Game and Parks receives NET grant for Natural Legacy Project

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $315,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project: New Approaches to Biodiversity Conservation.

The Nebraska Natural Legacy Project has been the blueprint for conservation of Nebraska’s plants, animals, and natural habitats since 2005.

The plan identifies at-risk species, threats to those species, conservation actions, and prioritizes Biologically Unique Landscapes (BULs) for effectively conserving Nebraska’s biodiversity. Natural Legacy partners have worked with hundreds of private landowners to implement conservation projects in nearly two dozen BULs that enhanced more than 400,000 acres of at-risk species’ habitat.

One goal of the three-year project is to improve at least 100,000 acres of habitat on private and public conservation lands. In 2019, Game and Parks removed invasive eastern redcedar trees and conducted prescribed burns to restore grasslands in the Verdigris-Bazile BUL in northeastern Nebraska by collaborating with private landowners and other conservation partners to improve habitat for at-risk and common native species. Similar projects will continue into 2021.

Another goal of the project is to broaden engagement and enthusiasm for at-risk species conservation, and raise awareness for the needs of Nebraska’s native fish, wildlife, and ecosystems.

This is the second year of a three-year award, with Game and Parks receiving $55,000 in 2019 and planned $200,000 in 2021.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992.

Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided more than $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state. Any citizens, organizations, communities, farmers or businesses can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.

The Trust works to preserve, protect and restore natural resources for future generations. Learn more at EnvironmentalTrust.Nebras

ka.gov.

Know your fish before you head to the lake

Nebraska is home to more than 100 fish species. Many of these will never be encountered on a fishing hook because their size, habits or habitats make them unavailable or undesirable to anglers.

Ponca State Park

The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo may have canceled but the Expo Invitational School Day is happening. Fifth grade teachers throughout the tristate region have the opportunity to take their students on a virtual field trip where outdoor activities come into the classroom through a combina…

Crews responding to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

ALLIANCE — Visitors to public lands and other recreational sites in the Nebraska Panhandle are being advised of wildfires in the region, and are being asked to be especially cautious because the heightened risk for fires brought on by hot and dry weather.

Hunters urged to stay safe in the field

LINCOLN — Hunters should commit themselves to staying safe in the field, as the next few weeks will see the start of many hunting seasons, such as dove, early teal and archery deer.

Hunters encouraged to register on new antlerless database

LINCOLN — In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a new tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. Because changes have been made to the program to make this tool more effective for landowners, all hunters will need to reregister in the program.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

-