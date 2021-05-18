LINCOLN — Those curious about nature have opportunities to learn about birds, get trained to survey butterflies and more with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators in the month of May.
Here are ways to boost your nature knowledge:
Nature Nerd Night explores lady birds
LINCOLN — Join the hosts and science educators from Nebraska Game and Parks in talking about the real showstoppers of the bird world: The females.
Ladies Run the (Bird) World, part of a free virtual series called Nebraska Nature Nerd Night, is at 7 p.m. Central time May 18. The series is designed for curious adults and explores the secrets and science of nature in Nebraska through storytelling and conversation.
Ladies Run the (Bird) World will feature Jason “The Bird Nerd” St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at Audubon Nebraska. Participants will find out why the ladies run the roost when it comes to male birds’ color, display, behavior, and more.
Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov, where people also can find information on the other monthly Nebraska Nature Nerd Nights planned through November.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
Career Chat: Public Relations Manager
LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on May 19 in its series of virtual Conservation Career Chats. This month, learn about the role of a public relations manager for this conservation organization.
Shawna Richter-Ryerson, the public relations manager, will share her daily career duties, her challenges and successes — and the path she took to get to her current role.
The Zoom series is the third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. Central time as a different Game and Parks career is highlighted. Each interview is recorded and uploaded to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education YouTube Channel.
See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the registration link as well as a schedule of future Conservation Career Chats.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or check out Facebook.com/NGPCWildlifeEducation.
Get trained to survey for rare butterflies
LINCOLN — Learn to survey for rare butterflies in Nebraska during training sessions offered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Game and Parks and community scientists will conduct surveys for monarch butterflies and regal fritillaries in the tall grass prairies of Nebraska between June 15 and Aug. 15. The annual surveys help document and understand butterfly abundance and habitat needs.
To participate in the surveys, people should attend one of the two virtual training sessions offered. They are at 9 a.m. Central time on May 25 and June 5. Register online at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. The first hour of training is dedicated to learning about the two butterfly species, common plants and other community science opportunities. It will be followed by training on the methods to survey the rare butterflies.
Surveys will primarily take place in the eastern quarter of Nebraska, but this year volunteers are being recruited to conduct site surveys in additional locations across the state.
For more information, follow Facebook.com/nebraskaMPI or contact Cody Dreier at cody.dreier@nebraska.gov.
Explore wildlife education online
Interested in a webinar hosted in May, but missed it? All webinars are recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education YouTube Channel.
Stay up-to-date with Wildlife and Fisheries Education events at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or via Facebook.com/NGPCWildlifeEducation.