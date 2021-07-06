Game and Parks Director receives conservation profession honor

LINCOLN — Director Jim Douglas recently was honored with the Sagamore of the Forest, Fields and Streams award for his contributions to the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (MAFWA), as well as for his leadership of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Keith Warnke, president of MAFWA and director of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, presented the award at a ceremony Tuesday in recognition of Douglas’ leadership with the organization for the past 10 years and with the Commission for the past 47. Warnke described Douglas as a “titan leader for the Midwest.”
“I would like to express my deep personal gratitude and the gratitude and respect of the entire MAFWA board for your dedicated, untiring service,” Warnke said.
The Sagamore award is given, only when earned, to a state agency director who has contributed significant service to MAFWA.
Douglas served as president of MAFWA in 2017 and is the current co-chair of the organization’s Midwest Landscape Imitative.
He is also MAFWA’s official representative for the Federal Aid Joint Task Force, the Monarch Joint Venture Steering Committee and the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative.
Douglas expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his colleagues and counterparts at the ceremony.
“I am humbled by this recognition,” he said. “There are so many moments that help make everything we do as a director worthwhile. We don’t remember days; we remember moments, and we remember so many special moments in our careers.”
“This is a noble profession, and I take pride in building upon the accomplishments of those who have come before me. As I approach retirement, I take great pleasure knowing those coming after me will continue to make great progress.”
Douglas will retire from the Nebraska Game and Parks in November after 47 years of service.
The Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies is an organization that advocates for state’s rights in fish and wildlife issues, promotes efficiencies in government, promotes multi-state initiatives to keep species from being listed under the endangered species act and institutes fish and wildlife education programs. It was formed in 1934.