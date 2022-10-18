The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a workshop Oct. 23 in Lincoln.
Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.
The workshop will take place from 3-6 p.m. at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.
Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.