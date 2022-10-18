The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a workshop Oct. 23 in Lincoln.

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.

The workshop will take place from 3-6 p.m. at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.

Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.

In other news

Dick Turpin outdoor education memorial fund established

Legendary Nebraska outdoorsman Dick Turpin loved connecting people to the outdoors. Since his passing earlier this year, his family, along with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, have established a way to keep that spirit going.

Public asked to report dead and sick big game

Nebraska wildlife officials say conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations. They are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep.

2022-23 Stubble Access Guide now available

Wheat and milo stubble left tall following harvest provides excellent cover and hunting opportunities for pheasants and other wildlife. The 2022-23 Stubble Access Guide displays these and other adjacent habitats open to public, walk-in hunting across portions of western Nebraska.

Winners announced for Ponca State Park’s Hallowfest

Guests who came to the 24th annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park on Oct. 8 were greeted by beautiful fall colors and pleasant temperatures. There were archery, yard games, S’mores, a pumpkin carving contest, a pumpkin roll obstacle course, pet costume contest and haunted hayrack rides.