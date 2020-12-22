Game and Parks certifies state fishing records

LINCOLN — In a year of above-average angling pressure, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently certified three state fishing records. Six records had been certified earlier in the year.

The latest records are:

 Matthew Wiederholt of Phillips set a surface spearing record when he took a 10-pound, 7-ounce silver carp — beating the old record by almost 4 pounds — on the Platte River in Hamilton County on Aug. 29. The fish was 31¼ inches long.

 Tanner Brock of Elkhorn was casting a Beetle Spin at a private pond in Pawnee County on Oct. 11 when he caught a 1-pound, 11-ounce green sunfish, setting a rod-and-reel record. His fish, which beat the old record by 3 ounces, was 11¾ inches long.

 Sean Richter of Sidney caught a 5-pound, 7-ounce tiger trout on a jig at Sutherland Reservoir on Nov. 8 to set a rod-and-reel record. The fish, which was 22½ inches long, beat the previous record by more than a half-pound.

To see a list of Nebraska’s state-record fish, visit outdoornebraska.gov/.

