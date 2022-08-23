Meteor shower
Come to Wildcat Hills State Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, and enjoy some stargazing.
Bring a blanket and lay beneath the stars from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area. Explore constellations, mythology and much more. This is a great opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower, one of the best meteors showers of the year.
Meet at the Nature Center.
The event is free, but a Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required.
Living history
Step back in time on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Living History at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.
Schedule:
10 a.m. — The Troop (Roll call, inspection, raise colors, and morning gun)
10:15 a.m. — Prepare for Inspection (Saturday only)
11 a.m. — Archaeology Tour (Meet at powder magazine)
Noon — Assembly, Noon Gun
12:05 p.m. — Dinner Call (Peas upon a trencher)
1 p.m. — “Elizabeth Wees’ Story” Holocaust survivor; story presented by her son, Dr. Steven Wees. (Council House; Sunday only)
Noon-3 p.m. — Ponca Shooting Trailer (near bake oven)
4 p.m. — The Retreat (Roll call, inspection, evening gun) Flag is lowered; call in sentries — cease all challenging. End of public hours. Gun will be fired at 10, noon and 4 p.m. (at least).
Ongoing: 1820’s Blacksmith, tinsmith, spinners, cooper, military demonstrations, garden, Council House, Encampments from the Revolutionary War to current time and military vehicles on display from Iron Soldiers of the Great Plains.
A food vendor will be located in the south parking lot.
Ask about the “Buy a Log” campaign at the Visitor Center to keep the renovation going.
A valid Nebraska park sticker is required to be on-site.
Buffalo cookout
Join others at Niobrara State Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Buffalo Cookout with the Humanities Nebraska program. Jeff Barnes’ “Bad Man in a Better Place: Jesse James in Nebraska” will explore the truth, the fiction and the legend of Jesse James in Nebraska. Located at the Buffalo Cookout Pavilion.
Cookout meal will start serving at 6 p.m.; entertainment will follow immediately after serving meal. Reservations are required and must be made by noon on the date of the cookout.
There is a fee to attend.
A valid Nebraska park sticker is required to be on-site.
Reservoir BioBlitz
Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area will host a BioBlitz on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, for people of all ages.
Participants will help set bat nets and reptile, amphibian and mammal traps on Sept. 3. The next day, they will learn more about the animals captured and released.
Biologists will search for wildlife like frogs, snakes, fish, aquatic invasive species, birds, bats and other small mammals. Find the complete schedule in the events listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
The event is free, but a vehicle park entry permit is required. They may be purchased at the park the day of the event or online at OutdoorNebraska.org.