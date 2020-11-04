As anglers, we know that there are several things Mother Nature throws at us that we must adjust to.
These include air and water temperature, winds, currents, water clarity, light penetration and barometric pressure and, if you spend much time on the water, I’m sure you’ve had at least one day where you could do no wrong.
No matter what you’re using, the fish were on the bite, and no matter what you threw at them, you hit your limit in no time.
On another day down the road, when you were out fishing, you were doing the exact same thing on the same body of water in the same spot, but nothing seemed to work, to get the fish to bite.
More than likely what’s changed is the barometric pressure, the air pressure that’s put against the earth.
Studies have indicated that it happens all the time and is felt in all species, both animals and fish, with the fish feeling the pressure on the water along their lateral line and bladder.
If the barometric pressure is falling, fish feel it before it actually arrives and, because of the weather change that’s on the way, the fish are on the bite, feeding before the front moves in.
The change in the barometric pressure happens almost on a daily basis, putting pressure on the fish and their organs with the fish getting lockjaw or becoming aggressive.
A rise in barometric pressure means better fishing, nicer weather and clear bluebird skies, while a dropping barometric pressure is a good indicator that a cold front/storm is moving your way.
When there’s a quick drop in barometric pressure, a low-pressure system, you should have excellent fishing. The fish will be on the bite before the storm arrives and, once it arrives, the fish will develop lockjaw, going deep to wait out the storm.
When there is a quick rise in the pressure, a high-pressure system, the fish will go deep and fishing is going to be poor for a few days. But once things settle down, which takes about three days or so, the fish should return to their old haunts, with the bite picking up.
When the clouds start to come in and poorer weather is on the way, you have indications that a cold front, a low-pressure system, is coming your way. Such systems don’t stay around long and, once they go through, things will go back to normal.
Just a slight change in pressure is felt all the way to the bottom, along with the warming of the water by the sun, which causes a change in the water and what’s on the bottom tends to rise.
Anglers are lucky during low-pressure systems that aren’t around long, but once that falling pressure become stable, you’ll find that the fish are going to be in the deeper water. They need to stabilize their swim bladders during this time, and fishing will be slow.
An effective way to take fish if you’re out trolling when a low-pressure system has come through is to slow down and use smaller baits. The fish in the deep water are resting, getting stabilized and won’t use much energy going after your bait.
And once the storm is through, pressure will begin to rise and bring nicer weather, but fishing isn’t going to be the greatest as it takes a couple of days for the bladder of the fish to go back to normal.
Because of the rain and wind, there will be organisms, insects and other food to be brought into the water. When the fish are back to normal, the fish will have a lot to feed on.
Rising water temperatures, once the storm passes, will cause the pressure to rise again, and you’ll have beautiful, sunny days with little wind. But the fishing will continue to remain slow, as the fish have to adapt to the pressure changes.
Their feeding habits will take a day or two to return to normal and, with the lower water temperatures, it will take longer for the fish to adapt.
One good thing after a storm has passed through is that it tends to wash a lot of food back into the water for the fish to feed upon. For example, when fishing a river, a surge of rain can push a variety of terrestrial insects into the water. When the fish become active again, there is plenty of food for them to forage on, so using terrestrial fly patterns during this time can be successful.
As a rising pressure system comes through, I like to use a bait with a lot of vibration, which may cause the fish to bite just to get rid of the vibration.
There are ways to catch fish when these things happen. The fishing will be better after the front moves through, and although it may take a couple of days, there are still ways to catch them by slowing down and going with a slower and smaller presentation.
For me, any day that I get away from the office, no matter what the weather conditions are, will be a great day for me.