Join the free virtual webinar Wildlife Viewer Survey: Enhancing Relevancy and Engaging a Broader Constituency at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Wildlife viewing is one of the fastest growing wildlife-related recreation activities in the nation, but wildlife viewers do not contribute much to funding for wildlife conservation. In 2022, a survey of motivations, interests and behaviors of wildlife viewers was conducted by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ Wildlife Viewing and Nature Tourism Workgroup. Learn the results of this survey.
Registration is required. To register to go: https://outdoornebraska.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIodOivqT0jGdAmqbmj-McZKEiZzZ3j9gvQ.
This webinar is part of the Conservation Education Lunch and Learn Series, which dives into the science behind educational efforts and practices by learning from experts on a variety of science and educational topics. Direct questions to amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov.