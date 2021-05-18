Free fishing and park entry day is May 22

LINCOLN — Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 22. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities during the park system centennial year without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.
In conjunction with the event, Ponca State Park will host the Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will host the Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby.
Ponca’s derby, which is open to all ages, is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Participants may fish as long or little as they like and can win prizes. Event rules and an official derby measuring tape should be picked up at the Resource and Education Center, where bait is available for purchase and loaner fishing poles are available upon request.
Fremont Lakes SRA fishing derby, for children, is from 9 a.m. to noon. Local radio stations, volunteers and civic groups will be on hand to provide food, prizes, loaner fishing tackle, bait and instruction.
Those fishing on May 22 also are encouraged to participate in the Take ’em Fishing challenge, in which anglers pledge to take new or inexperienced anglers fishing. Fish permits typically are required for anglers age 16 and older – but not on Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing for more information.
For more event information, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Nebraska boasts 76 state park areas with innumerable opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, kayaking, boating, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching, and even learning about history at a state historical park. Visit a park on May 22 to make memories with family, try a new challenge and spend time relaxing in the outdoors.