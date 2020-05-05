COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day delayed until later this summer

LINCOLN — In a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. It had been scheduled for May 16.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, typically held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, allows anyone to enjoy fishing anywhere across the state without a fishing permit or explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit. Normally, activities are scheduled in state park areas in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, but Game and Parks announced on March 16 the cancellation of all agency-sponsored activities through May 31 to prevent large gatherings of people.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be discussed at the May 8 meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln. A rescheduled date for Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be announced at a later time.

Parks are open for day use, fishing and recreation. Individuals should limit travel as much as possible, practice social distancing at least 6 feet between others, avoid crowded areas and adhere to the 10-person limit rule.

For updates or more information go to OutdoorNebraska.gov.

