Construction of Red Cloud Campground Expansion at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County and Sioux County.

CRAWFORD — There will be more happy campers at Fort Robinson State Park. Or, at least there will be room for them.

The park is adding 42 new pads to the Red Cloud Campground, which serves visitors seeking full hookups for their recreational vehicles and campers. Each pad will have connections for 50-amp electricity, water and sewage. The expansion will more than double the size of the campground, which has 32 pads.

Mike Morava, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent, said the project was needed because the campground often reaches capacity during the busy season between June and September.

He is hopeful the new sites will be ready for visitors this summer.

The estimated $1.27 million cost of the project is being paid for from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Capital Maintenance Fund. The fund consists of money collected from taxes on the sale of motorboats and personal watercraft.

The campground is one of three at the park. The Soldier Creek Campground offers 98 sites for everything from tents to RVs, while another campground is exclusive to those who bring horses to the park.

