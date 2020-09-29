You have permission to edit this article.
Forest Service urges fire prevention this hunting season

Chadron — Fire officials from the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG) urge visitors to help prevent wildfires. Currently Fire Danger in all areas of the Forest are rated very High.

The wildland fire support community of the NNFG noted that hunting season brings many visitors onto public lands. Forest Service officials ask that all forest visitors be considerate and practice fire prevention:

-- Know before you go on that camping trip.

-- Fire restrictions may be in place.

-- Target shooting and use of power equipment can spark a wildfire.

-- If you do have a campfire, keep it small, never leave it unattended, and put it out completely before you leave.

-- Remember that fireworks and exploding targets are not allowed on national forest system lands, so leave them home.

“Many areas of our National Forests are very drought-stricken with high fire potential.,” forest supervisor Jack Isaacs said, “Help us prevent wildland fires on our Public Lands. We ask folks to be careful and cautious with campfires and avoid driving through the tall, cured grass.”

Be sure to have maps with you to ensure you are on public land.

The Motor Vehicle Use Maps are a free resource that can help. They are available at district offices or online or through the AVENZA app.  Learn more about maps at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nebraska/maps-pubs.  

Forest Visitor Maps are available online for a fee through the USGS Store and electronically through the Avenza Maps mobile app for a fee.  For additional information, visit us online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nebraska/home; on Twitter @USFSNebraska or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaForestsGrasslands/.

