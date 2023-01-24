Foraging for edible wild plants in winter

DISCLAIMER: Check regulations, have landowner permission, positively identify the plant or part thereof by using a good, reputable field guide or app or by going with a master naturalist, learn about any poisonous lookalikes in your area, do not collect near roads, parking lots or other potentially polluted places, and eat only small amounts of wild foods that are new to you, and harvest in a sustainable manner never taking more than you can eat or over 5% of a plant population. If there are any doubts about a particular plant, don’t eat it.
EQUIPMENT NEEDED:
Warm clothing.
Insulated or neoprene hip waders or waterproof boots.
Heavy duty-insulated rubber gloves.
Kitchen shears or pocket knife.
Small hand rake.
One-gallon plastic Ziploc bags.
5-gallon plastic bucket.
THE EDIBLES:
Cattails (roots and shoots): Known as the “supermarket of the swamp,” the cattail is a highly versatile wild edible and survival food. The young cob-like tips of the wetland plant are edible as is the white bottom of the stalk, spurs off the main roots and spaghetti like rootlets off the main roots. They have vitamins A, B and C, potassium and phosphorus. Cattail roots contain a white starch that is 150 calories per cup, and the shoots are also quite edible, bringing in about 50 calories per cup and a touch of Vitamin K. Historically, the Pawnee Native American Tribe knew the value of cattails growing along Nebraska streams and marshes and utilized them as a food source. The pollen of cattails is edible, too, as are the sprouts that grow on the roots. The cattail plant is topped with a seed head that looks very much like a corn dog in size and shape. Keep in mind that it is not the fuzzy characteristic flower heads that you want to eat, but rather, the rhizomes and lower stalks. The fibrous part of the root must be removed though, as it may cause severe stomach upset. Cattail rhizomes are starchy and sweet, with an immensely mild flavor and scent, and they’re packed with vitamin C, potassium and phosphorous. To prepare, gather your winter cattail roots/shoots and pull off the tough/fibrous outer leaves and material until you reach the tender white inner core of the cattail heart. Wash the heart thoroughly and cut into roughly 4-inch pieces. Put a healthy amount of high-heat cooking oil in the bottom of your skillet. Cook for about 3 minutes. In the cooking process, add minced garlic, minced ginger and a few splashes of sesame seed oil. Then, cover and let cook for about one minute. They taste somewhat similar to potatoes. Serve. Enjoy.
Water Cress: While stream side seeking cattails, keep an eye out for watercress, a plant that likes cold water. It’s a peppery member of the mustard family. Often found in winter streams, it can be a flavoring and/or a green to put into soups. More palatable than supermarket watercress, wild watercress actually tastes sweeter in the wintertime. Even during the snowiest days of winter, watercress can be found growing in tight, bright green bunches near water, particularly at springs or in spring-fed streams in Nebraska. This delicate vegetable is quite tasty raw, whether added to salads or used as a garnish on sandwiches. Consume it quickly after picking it, and always be sure to only pick it from bodies of water that aren’t compromised by runoff pollutants.
Rose Hips: Rose hips provide welcome bursts of color in Nebraska’s wintry countryside, especially in the Sandhills region. They’re also full of sweet pulp that can be eaten raw or boiled down for syrup, jam or tea. Rose hips have sort of an herbal flavor that’s suggestive of roses without tasting floral. Just boil 12-15 of them for 3-5 minutes, smash them open with a spoon and let them steep for 20 minutes. Strain and serve. The tangy, sweet, red-colored fruits of wild rose bushes come in at 162 calories per cup. They’re an extremely good source of vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, and magnesium, as well as a powerful source of dietary fiber, vitamin A and manganese. They are also a vitamin C powerhouse containing 7 times your daily dose. To avoid getting the wrong fruit or berry, look for compound leaves and thorns on the rose bushes. The red rose hips should also be branching upward, not dangling fruits.
Pine Needles: The tea extracted from pine needles is tasty, easy to make and very high in vitamin C, making it a great remedy for the common cold. The obvious trees in winter to look to for food are the conifers. Pine, spruce, fir, tamarack and hemlock all have high levels of vitamin C. Also remember that the juniper is a conifer and many have berries throughout the winter. Most pine and spruce trees (there are many sub-species) contain beta carotene. The juniper contains vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C, calcium, chromium, cobalt, iron, magnesium, manganese and phosphorus. It also contains vitamin A and beta-carotene. While most varieties of pine are safe, always be absolutely certain that you don’t harvest the needles from Ponderosa Pine, Yew or Norfolk Island pine, all of which are poisonous.