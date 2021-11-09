LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters and parkgoers of safety tips as limited managed hunting begins Nov. 1 in some state park areas.
For more than 15 years, limited managed hunting has been offered at state park and state historical parks as part of wildlife management for healthy and sustainable wildlife populations. Standard hunting regulations apply, and parks with managed hunting have several safety requirements in place, including distancing requirements from campgrounds, parking lots and other areas, hunter check-ins and signs posted at designated hunting areas. Park guests are encouraged to use the following safety guidelines:
Know hunting season dates. Applicable hunting dates, species allowed and methods of take are specific to designated park areas.
Know which areas allow hunting. Only limited state park areas and state historical parks allow hunting at specific times. In 2021, they include: Niobrara SP, Indian Cave SP, Platte River SP, Chadron SP, Ponca SP, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Fort Atkinson SHP, Ash Hollow SHP, and Rock Creek Station SHP.
State recreation areas and wildlife management areas often are open to hunting for the full season but are subject to their own restrictions. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/StateParkHunting.
Pay attention to signage. Parks and wildlife management areas post signs indicating any additional safety measures parkgoers should be aware of.
Wear bright clothing. While hunter orange is best for visibility, any bright color will stand out. Avoid muted or earthy tones.
Stay on designated trails. Hunters typically avoid well-worn paths; sticking to trails increases one’s visibility.
Use extra caution at dawn or dusk. Deer are most active during these times, and low light can make it more difficult for hunters to make out colors or shapes.
Make yourself known. If you hear shooting, use your voice to let hunters know you are in the area. Once he or she is aware of you, be courteous and don’t make additional unnecessary noise that disturbs wildlife.
Hunters should be sure to follow the same safety guidelines recommended for any hunting season, such as following all firearm safety rules, including being sure of one’s target and what is beyond it. Find additional recommendations at OutdoorNebraska.org/HuntSafe.
For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/StateParkHunting.