Flatwater Landing Wildlife Management Area, which sits along the Platte River in Platte County, is closed temporarily to vehicle access.
Extremely low water prevents access to the boat ramp by watercraft.
ATVs and UTVs also are not allowed on the WMA at this time. Water levels will be monitored, and the WMA will be reopened for vehicle access when water returns to a level that will accommodate access to the river by watercraft.
Find other boat ramps by visiting the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org and searching the Public Boating Areas map. Scouting ahead is recommended due to low water levels across the state.