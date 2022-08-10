Flatwater Landing Wildlife Management Area, which sits along the Platte River in Platte County, is closed temporarily to vehicle access.

Extremely low water prevents access to the boat ramp by watercraft.

ATVs and UTVs also are not allowed on the WMA at this time. Water levels will be monitored, and the WMA will be reopened for vehicle access when water returns to a level that will accommodate access to the river by watercraft.

Find other boat ramps by visiting the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org and searching the Public Boating Areas map. Scouting ahead is recommended due to low water levels across the state.

Tags

In other news

Release big catfish unharmed

Release big catfish unharmed

Why do some people get perplexed when they see someone release a massive, master angler-sized catfish? After all, catfish, even the larger ones, sure taste good, don’t they?

Nine state parks where you can escape the crowds

Busy state parks are busy for a reason: There’s plenty to do and lots to see. But there are plenty of quieter parks, too. They still offer amenities and attractions that make for a fun day or weekend, but typically aren’t as packed with visitors.