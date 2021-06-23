It’s hard to believe that the temperatures were in the 90s well before the official arrival of summer this week.
As temperatures rise, fish are in search of comfortable water temperatures, feeding during low light periods early and late in the day.
They also may feed midday under the mudlines created by the wind that moves the plankton, followed by the baitfish the walleyes feed on.
Mudlines are created as the wind pushes water up onto the shoreline, gathering shoreline dirt and insects and washing it back into the shallow water. This creates surface clutter, a mudline, cutting the sunlight’s penetration in the shallower water, allowing the light-sensitive walleye to move shallow during midday to feed from the clearer water underneath.
What I like to do when trolling for walleyes is to fish using an 8-foot, medium heavy rod with a tough, extended handle, a line counter reel filled with 14-pound line and a crankbait with a set of planer boards allowing me to troll out wide of the mudline. My boards pull my crankbait away from the boat into the shallow water mudline where the fish are feeding.
I’ll have my outside board set deeper, helping me to pick up walleyes as they’re moving in and out of the mudline.
I run a pair of off-shore boards on both sides of the boat. These will pull my lines away and to the side which allows me to fish several lines without them becoming twisted and knotted.
The planer boards spread my lines out, allowing me to troll several different depths, with different baits, until the fish hit a preferred type and colored bait. That lets me know what bait they’re interested in that works best.
All of my boards run off to the side at the same angle. So when a fish hits, or your bait has gathered trash, that board falls back behind the other boards, indicating a bite or that the that line needs to be checked.
My boards all have a highly visible spring-loaded flag attached to the planer board that pulls down, as a fish hits the bait, or when your lines are dragging junk or snagged.
Each angler has a preferred speed when pulling boards, with the speeds I run at depending on the type of bait I’m pulling, as I use several different presentations behind my boards.
I’ve had my best luck at the slower speeds as it allows the bait to give off more vibration, as well as more side-to-side action.
I generally start trolling slowly, around the 2.5 mph range on up to as fast as 4 mph, depending on what speed baits produce the best for me. I also move at a speed that the fish are able to close the distance on and catch.
For me, the 3 mph range seems to work best when trolling crank baits. When I make a turn with my boat, if my inside board catches a fish, it’s an indicator to slow down. On the other hand, when the outside board speeds and catches fish, it’s an indication I need to troll faster.
As the sun’s penetration warms the water, walleyes go deep as they follow their food source, baitfish, while also seeking more comfortable water temperatures.
With the water temperatures rising, the baitfish and predators will relocate in the cooler water as they feed in deeper water above submerged tree and weeds, where getting at them can be quite a task.
Some anglers use lead core line to get their baits to the depth the fish are using, but anyone who’s used lead core line knows that it takes a lot of effort to bring lead core to the boat.
When I locate baitfish and walleye in and above the submerged trees in the deep water, in order to get my baits down, I’ll use weights. These are anywhere from a half-ounce to 3 ounces, depending on how deep I want my bait to run. I attach it to my line using a weight clip with a split ring and the weight attached to the line below it.
This makes it easy to bring in the fish, and once the weight gets close to the boat, my partner unclips the weight, allowing me to fight and land the fish.
Whenever you’re out fishing, you’ll want to have ripple on the water, which reduces the sun’s glare. The best time of the day, both for comfort and to catch fish, is early morning or late in the day.
Remember, cover up to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, use sunscreen and try the above methods to catch more fish when on the water.