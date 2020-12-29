Fishing regulations change for 2021

LINCOLN — Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes that take effect Jan. 1, 2021, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The changes are:

 Smallmouth Bass — Big Elk Lake (WP 7) and Portal Lake (WP 6), Sarpy County reservoirs under construction in 2020, each will have a smallmouth bass daily bag limit of two fish and 12-inch maximum length limit to protect larger smallmouths and allow harvest of smaller ones.

 Yellow Perch — Big Elk Lake (WP 7) and Portal Lake (WP 6) each will have a yellow perch daily bag limit of five fish.

 Muskellunge and Tiger Muskellunge — Pelican Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge will have a muskie and tiger muskie daily bag limit of three, including not more than one fish 34 inches or greater in length. A possession limit of three also is established for those species at Pelican Lake.

 Northern Pike — Hershey I-80 Lake Wildlife Management Area no longer will have a 34-inch minimum length limit in place on northern pike. Statewide regulations will apply (daily bag limit of three, including not more than one fish 34 inches or greater in length).

 No live baitfish — The following areas are added to the list of waters where no live baitfish may be used or possessed: Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area, Dundy County; Avocet Wildlife Management Area, Grant County; Wilbur Reservoir, Saline County; Big Elk Lake (WP 7), Sarpy County; and Portal Lake (WP 6), Sarpy County.

 Crane Lake — Fishing will be permitted at Crane Lake on Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge during daylight hours from Nov. 1 through Feb. 15.

Anglers can read the 2021 Fishing Guide when it is available in January at OutdoorNebraska.org.

