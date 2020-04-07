Fishing opportunity

Fishing at Ponca State Park provides an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while social distancing. There is a stocked fishing pond and river access. Regulations relating to the stocked pond: Catfish, bluegill and large mouth bass are catch and release; and rainbow trout has a daily limit of five.
Nebraska Game and Parks Fisheries department recently stocked Ponca State Park’s fishing pond with 1,500 catchable size rainbow trout. Fishing permits and annual park vehicle permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org. Daily park vehicle permits can be purchased outside Ponca State Park’s Resource and Education Center at the self-registering black/metal boxes.