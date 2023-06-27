Spring is generally a time for bites in shallow water, as most fish in the river have moved upriver in preparation of the spawn.
With water temperatures heating up in the shallow water, the fish have recuperated from the spawn and the bite changes as the fish look for comfortable water temperature.
On many of the Missouri River reservoirs when the dams were built, as the water rose, it flooded everything that was in the lowland, including trees and foundations.
To avoid the higher water temperatures, most of the fish relocate to the deeper water above the trees.
As the flooded trees became submerged, moss and other aquatic vegetation grew on the trees, giving baitfish something to relate to.
Because these baitfish have moved into and above the submerged trees, the game fish will be right behind them.
Fireline, since its diameter is smaller, does a good job getting your baits deep, just above the fish.
To get your lure in front of the fish, anglers have to get down deep where the fish have found cooler water.
You can use weights and pro clips, tadpole resettable diving weights or lead core line.
To get your lure deeper, you simply attach a tadpole weight, which trips as the fish hit the crankbait.
The weights and clip method can be used as a snap weight or an in-line weight, taking your lure down to the depth the fish are using.
There are several YouTube videos on all the ways you can use these products.
Lead core line is another method to get your baits down deep.
Lead core works well with line counter rod and reels, allowing the angler to get back to the depth the last fish was taken.
Lead core features braided line on the outside and a thin strip of lead wire running down the center. They are available in 18- and 36-pound test, segmented into different “colors” every 10 yards, helping to make determining the amount of line you let out a little easier. All of these methods work well to go after the deepwater fish. While they may seem complicated at first, once you’ve used them a couple of times, you’ll be ready for the dog days of fishing.