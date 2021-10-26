Niobrara State Park’s First Responders Day free event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All first responders are invited to be a part of this fun filled event; firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, park superintendents, conservation officers, military, and sanitation workers.
Each first responder group interested in being a part of the event, will be given a designated campsite. Within this campsite, the groups are asked to decorate it in accordance with Halloween. A traveling trophy for best campsite will be given out and presented to the winning team. The public is invited to dress up in costumes, trick or treat at the campsites and do a meet and greet with the first responders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Junior and senior high school students are invited to see and discuss the potential opportunities of being a first responder.
A first responders soup cook-off will be from 3 to 6 p.m. All responders are asked to bring their best soup recipe to the cook-off. Judges selected by Niobrara State Park will rate them 1-100.
The highest average from the judges will be crowned the winner. Niobrara State Park will provide the traveling trophy to the winning team.
At 6 p.m., guests can enjoy soup and congratulate the winning teams.
First responders are asked to respond as soon as possible. To reserve your spot, call Niobrara State Park at 402-857-3373. A park vehicle permit is required.