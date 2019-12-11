Firearm deer harvest up from last year

LINCOLN — Deer harvest during the 2019 November firearm season in Nebraska is 2% ahead last year’s pace. During the nine-day season, there were 43,346 deer taken, compared to 42,466 in 2018.

Mule deer buck harvest decreased 9%, with 7,172 taken, compared to 7,925 in 2018.

The average age of mule deer bucks is good, with 50% of bucks at age 3 or older; the all-time high was 52% in 2018. Only 11% percent of the bucks were yearling bucks, which is an all-time low.

Whitetail buck harvest is up almost 8%, with 24,273 adult whitetail bucks harvested, compared to 22,562 in 2018.

The average age of whitetail bucks also increased, with 40% of whitetail bucks estimated at age 3 or older, up from 37% in 2018.

Biologists also collected lymph nodes for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from more than 1,500 deer in Panhandle and northeast management units. Results should be available within the next two weeks.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will only notify a hunter if his or her deer tested positive for CWD.

Archery and muzzleloader seasons close Dec. 31. The late antlerless season ends Jan. 15.

Hunters are reminded that mule deer does are protected in many management units and public lands across the state. Refer to the 2019 Big Game Guide for details. Hunters who wish to donate venison can use the Hunters Helping the Hungry and Deer Exchange programs.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

-