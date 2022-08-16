Pheasants Forever
Quail Forever has announced the promotion of Maia Larson to fire and public lands program manager. She had previously worked as the Arkansas habitat specialist coordinator.
In her new position, Larson will provide leadership and support for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever programs that positively impact wildlife habitat by restoring and enhancing grasslands, wetlands, and forests on publicly owned lands throughout the country, with an emphasis on prescribed fire.
“Maia’s passion, leadership and on-the-ground experience with our habitat teams and prescribed fire immediately elevate Pheasants Forever’s capacity to restore and enhance wildlife habitat on public lands,” said Aaron Kuehl, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s director of habitat programs.
This newly created position will provide strategic direction and focus to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s habitat specialist, habitat share, Adopt-A-Game-Area and prescribed fire programs.
The position will collaborate with the conservation delivery team and chapters to implement public lands programs in targeted locations. The position will also collaborate with the corporate relations and development teams to develop partnerships and funding sources that can support this work.
“I was very fortunate to land a job with Quail Forever in Arkansas, and to be able to help start the Arkansas habitat crew from the ground up,” Larson said. “While there were challenges, I’m very proud of the accomplishments my crew has made in the two short years that we’ve been on the ground, and I can’t wait to help expand this program and assist new staff leaders in training and equipping their crews on public lands all over the country.”
Larson began her work with Quail Forever in March 2020, and previously worked for both Arkansas Fire and Land Management and The Nature Conservancy. Larson holds a degree in environmental science from the University of Central Arkansas.
About Quail Forever:
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever make up the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation.
This community of more than 400,000 members, supporters and partners is dedicated to the protection of our uplands through habitat improvement, public access, education and advocacy. A network of 754 local chapters spread across North America determine how 100 percent of their locally raised funds are spent — the only national conservation organization that operates through this grassroots structure.
Since its creation in 1982, the organization has dedicated more than $1 billion to 567,500 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres.