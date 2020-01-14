Farmland Basketball

  W  L  Off.  Def.

Dodge   5  0  90.4  67.4

Howells   4  0  70.3  61.3

North Bend   2  2  70.5  68.3

Wisner   2  2  69.8  72.8

West Point      1  3 67.8  77.3

Clarkson   1  3  69.3  79.0

Pender    0   5   63.6 77.2

Jan. 12 games

Howells def. Clarkson 83-68

North Bend: Paprocki 10, Gall 1, Parolek 5, Svehla 14, Konicek 8, Ortwich 8, J. Steffensmeier 12.

Howells:  Faltys 16, Hegemann 19, Sindelar 14, Schwartz 9, B.Brester 16, K.Janata 9

Dodge def. West Point 91-73

Dodge: Ortmeier 6, Wisneiski 14, B. Ruzek 36, Ulrich 4, T. Ruzek 20, Meyer 3, B. Fransluebbers 8.

West Point: Aschoff 3, Bracht

12, Bruning 19, Knievel 9, Blum 6, Luschen 2, Schorn 19

Wisner def. Pender 75-73

Pender: Robinson 9, Murphy 24, Z. Johnson 11, Kaup 12, Mailloux 13, Fillipi 4.

Wisner: S.Mendlik 2, Mendlik 16, Heller 4, Beckman 16, Cyboron 25, Schweers 7, Bachman 5, Cornell 2

Jan. 19 games

Clarkson at West Point , 6 p.m.

North Bend at Wisner, 6 p.m.

Dodge at Howells, 6 p.m.

Nature creations at Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center

The Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center is welcoming children of all ages to stop by on Tuesday afternoons for Nature Creations. From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can stop by, create a craft critter and learn about how that critter spends its time along the Niobrara River.

Lake McConaughy camping may change

LINCOLN — A public informational open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and Water Interpretive Center regarding proposed changes to visitor management at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala. The open house is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Commission reports results of chronic wasting disease tests

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has tallied the results of its sampling efforts for chronic wasting disease in deer during the November 2019 firearm season, and the results show the presence of chronic wasting disease in Howard County of central Nebraska for the first time.

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Jan. 1, First Day Hike, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville; Chadron SP, Chadron; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area (SRA), Kearney; Johnson Lake SRA, Elwood; Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen; Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte; Smith Falls SP, Valentine; Red Willow SRA, McCook; Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering; Ponca SP, Ponca; Indian Cave SP, Shubert; Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Branched Oak SRA, Raymond; Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury; Wagon Train SRA, Hickman

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 3, Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 4, Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6, Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 7, Big game informational meeting, David City Auditorium, David City

Jan. 8, Prescribed burn training workshop, Ainsworth Community Center, Ainsworth

Jan. 9, Big game informational meeting, American Legion, Bennet; Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 11, Cold Day, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Jan. 11, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Holmes Lake, Lincoln

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 13, Big game informational meeting, Chadron State College Student Center, Chadron

Jan. 14, Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 14, Big game informational meeting, Custer County Fairgrounds Extension Building, Broken Bow

Jan. 14, Birds and Books Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

