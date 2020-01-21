Farmland Basketball for Jan. 19

Recent scores for the Farmland Basketball League.

  W  L  Off.  Def.

Dodge   6  0  89.2  67.5

Howells   4  1  69.8  65.8

Wisner   3  2  69.0  68.6

North Bend   2  3  66.8  67.8

West Point      2  3 71.0  75.4

Clarkson   1  4  69.0  80.0

Pender    0   5   63.6 77.2

Jan. 19 games

West Point def. Clarkson 84-68

West Point: Blum 7, Walker 14, Scherer 13, Aschoff 2, Bracht 3, Bruning 17, Prinz 5, Luschen 4, Knievel 19.

Clarkson: C. Gall 8, J.Steffensmeier 14, Oertwich 13, Svehla 9, Bri. Steffensmeier 9

Dodge def. Howells 83-68

Dodge: Wisnieski 22, B.Ruzek

28, Ortmeier 3, T.Ruzek 19, Ulrich 5, B.Franzluebers 4, Faltys 2.

Howells: Schwartz 3, Sindelar 16, K. Janata 4, Hegemann 14, Schlautman 25, B.Brester 6

Wisner def. North Bend 66-52

Wisner: S.Mendlik 5, B.Mendlik 7, Heller 2, Beckman 1; Cyboron 17, Schweers 6, Bachman 3, Hass 25

North Bend: Schmidt 6,

Ortmierer 9, Baumert 4, Hetzel 8, Hanson 3, Kloke 9, Hartman 8, Kingston 5

Jan. 26 games

West Point at North Bend, 6 p.m.

Wisner at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

Pender at Howells, 6 p.m.

Nature creations at Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center

The Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center is welcoming children of all ages to stop by on Tuesday afternoons for Nature Creations. From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can stop by, create a craft critter and learn about how that critter spends its time along the Niobrara River.

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

