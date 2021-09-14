Fall turkey season to open

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s fall wild turkey season begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, giving hunters a chance to harvest two turkeys on a single permit.

Turkey hunting can be combined with big game, upland game, waterfowl or fishing for a true Nebraska mixed bag adventure.

Fall turkey permits are valid statewide, cost just $8 for youth age 15 and younger, and allow hunters the option of harvesting with either a bow or shotgun.

Fall hunters can buy up to two turkey permits, and the bag limit for a fall permit is two turkeys of either sex.

Turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy a long fall season, which ends Jan. 31, 2022, and high success and satisfaction rates. Wild turkeys can be found all across Nebraska, and more than 1.2 million acres of land are publicly accessible across the state.

The Nebraska Public Access Atlas provides hunters a guide to publicly accessible lands. It is available at outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas.

Visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey or outdoornebraska.gov/guides for more information about wild turkey hunting in Nebraska. Turkey permits may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices or at OutdoorNebraska.org.

