Fall’s a great time of the year and will be here before you know it. There are numerous reasons I love the fall season. Insects become less of a problem, temperatures begin to drop, allowing the nights to cool down and the fish will become active. The best thing of all is it’s the beginning of the fall hunting season.
This time of the year can be tough on an outdoor person like myself, as I don’t know if I should pick up the shotgun or grab my rod. That’s why I carry a wide variety of outdoor gear in my vehicle during the fall, doing my best to make sure that all of it gets the same amount of attention.
With the extremely hot weather this year, water will be the key as birds and other wildlife will need to be located near the remaining water holes and streams.
Our early fall hunting seasons began the first of September with the opening of all of the other hunting seasons not too far away.
Dove
There should be good numbers of doves in the upper Midwest unless the weather changes drastically. If that happens, our local birds may move south, but there’s a good chance migrating birds coming in from the north will give hunters another shot at the birds before the season closes.
When the dove season opened, we had extreme heat, which meant the doves wouldn’t be too far away from water.
With much of the hunting for doves over the water, a good retriever is a blessing, as without one, retrieving downed birds is almost impossible
Once the temperatures drop, which will soon happen, our local birds may move south, but there’s a good chance migrating birds coming in from the north will give hunters another shot at the birds before the season closes.
Listed below are the season dates for Nebraska and several other upper Midwestern states. Iowa: Sept. 1-Nov. 29; Minnesota: Sept. 1-Nov. 29; Nebraska: Sept. 1-Nov. 9; South Dakota: Sept. 1-Oct. 30
Grouse and prairie chicken
Reports indicate that grouse and prairie chicken numbers should be similar to the last season.
Hunters who are after these game birds, because of the huge tracts of grassland these birds inhabit, should plan on doing a lot of hiking through the grasslands and hills.
Grouse and prairie chicken are birds generally found in the unplanted corners of irrigated corn, as well as throughout the grasslands.
As with a lot of the Midwest’s other seasons, because of the dry weather, these birds won’t be far from water.
The season dates are: Minnesota:. Sharptail grouse northwest zone Sept. 17-Nov. 30; prairie chicken Sept. 9-Oct. 2; Nebraska: Sept. 1-Dec. 31; South Dakota: Sept. 17 -Jan. 1, 2023.
Ruffed and spruce grouse
Minnesota: Ruffed and spruce grouse Sept. 17-Jan. 1, 2023; South Dakota: Ruffed grouse Sept. 17-Jan. 1, 2023.
Archery antelope
Antelope numbers in western Nebraska and west river South Dakota should be similar to those seen last year.
The dry weather dried up many of the water holes the antelope used, so look for the majority of the antelope to be found in and around remaining water holes and stock tanks.
Antelope have excellent vision and will head out if they spot anything that doesn’t look natural.
Successful hunters use decoys to cut the distance between themselves and the buck antelope, with one of the best being foldable, easily fitting easily into the hunting vest I wear. When deployed, the lightweight decoy appears to be a lifelike small buck that the hunter can hide behind.
All the herd buck sees would be a smaller buck coming toward its harem, trying to get close enough to steal some of the buck’s does.
The herd buck, with the hair on its hide standing up as it moves towards the decoy, tries to spook the smaller buck, to drive him away. If that isn’t working, he’ll keep coming closer until he’s moved the intruder from the area.
At times, the smaller antelope work in pairs, with one moving in on the harem, while another waits until the herd buck is out of sight and pushes several does away from the harem.
The season dates are: Nebraska: Aug. 20-Jan. 31 2023; South Dakota: Aug. 20-Oct. 3
Archery deer
For most parts of the upper Midwest, we have excellent deer numbers because of the mild winter last year, with the hunting season looking to be an excellent one.
The extremely high summer temps we had this year created problems and because of this and the epizotic hemorrhagic disease, some hunters may find less deer in their on their hunting grounds.
An unusually large number of dead deer are being found throughout the upper Midwest, but excellent deer numbers are expected with the hunting season after the mild winter last year.
The season dates are: Iowa: Early split season Oct. 1-Dec. 2; late split season Dec. 19-Jan. 10, 2023; Minnesota: Sept. 17-Dec. 22; Nebraska: Sept. 1-Jan. 31, 2023; South Dakota: Sept. 1- Jan. 15, 2023.
These are several of the earlier seasons in the upper Midwest, and there are also early waterfowl seasons in most states in the upper Midwest.
The majority of the upland game bird seasons open later in the year, but the early seasons will give you an opportunity to get out, do some shooting and bring home some meat for the table.