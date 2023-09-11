Valentine, NE – As the summer winds down, the Niobrara National Scenic River is announcing that the visitor center will soon be closed on the weekends to reduce operating hours in the off season. September 23rd will be the final day that the visitor center will be open on the weekends in 2023. After that day, the visitor center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30-4:30 until Memorial Day 2024.
The visitor center will also be closed on the following federal holidays in 2023: Columbus Day (October 9th), Veterans Day (November 10th), Thanksgiving Day (November 23rd), and Christmas Day (December 25th), New Year’s Day (January 1).
Although we are reducing our operating hours, we will continue to host events throughout the fall and winter. Be on the lookout for updates on our Facebook page (Niobrara National Scenic River) and our Instagram (@NiobraraRiverNPS). You can also find more information on our website at www.nps.gov/niob or call or visit our visitor center.