I'm an avid reader. Don’t take my word for it, just look at the huge piles of outdoor magazines I went through during the winter months, soaking in any information on deer I could come up with.
Nowadays, you don't have to rely on magazines to learn how to be a better hunter. All that is needed is to turn on your television and the information will be there or you can obtain one of our “Outdoorsmen Adventures” DVDs to learn how it's done.
Recently I was amazed at all the studies that have been done on the whitetail, with all the outstanding information gleaned from these studies.
These include why certain locations don't produce the big bucks all hunters are looking for.
Studies down south indicated that whitetails need food that contains optimum nutrients, helping bucks to produce their antlers and aiding the does’ reproduction.
If hunters can find out what the deer are eating, they can set up along trails leading to and where they feed, bed rub and scrape, as a deer will be moving along that trail sometime during the day.
Deer prefer to browse certain trees, including sugar maples, pines, cedars, hemlock, junipers, hickories, chestnuts and white oak. Also, look for deer around fruit-bearing trees, such as apple, cherry, persimmon and plum. They not only feed on the fruit, they also feed on its sweet twigs and leaves.
To become one who can identify different species of trees, check with your area's forester or wildlife biologist on what's growing in your neck of the woods. Another place that will have books on trees is your local library.
Then there's what can be learned from deer droppings, as studies have found that by paying attention to deer droppings can inform the hunter as to what the deer are feeding on, giving them an idea where the deer spend much of their time and giving the hunter an idea as to what they're feeding on.
The size of the deer droppings can let the hunter know if a buck or doe deposits them. It is not the shape or size of the pellet that determines the sex of what deer left the pile; it's the size of the pile. Does generally leave around 50 to 60 pellets while a buck will leave 70 to 80. At first glance, it is hard to tell how many pellets are in a pile, but if you really want to know, you can always count them.
Using these tips and photos from your game camera will make hunting this next season much more enjoyable.
By spending time in the offseason getting to know the land you hunt, and the deer that call it home, you'll have a much better opportunity come fall to fill your tag.