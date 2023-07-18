Spend some time this summer in Nebraska’s state parks. During August, a variety of events are planned for those interested in history, nature or just having a good time outdoors. Here are several examples:
Living History Weekend at Fort Atkinson is Aug. 5-6
Step back in time Aug. 5-6 and enjoy a Living History Weekend at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park near Fort Calhoun.
Ongoing demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the reenactors.
A Nebraska park entry permit is required. Admission to the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center is $4 for those age 13 and older and $1 for children 3-12. For more information, contact the park at ngpc.fort.atkinson@nebraska.gov or 402-468-5611.
Enjoy stargazing at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
Come to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland on Aug. 25 and enjoy some summer stargazing.
Telescopes will be provided so visitors may get a glimpse at the night sky beginning at dusk. Meet behind the park’s golf shack. Remember to bring camp chairs or blankets.
The event is free, but a Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required. The rain date is Aug. 26.
Mystery at the Mansion set for Aug. 26 at Arbor Lodge
Come to Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City on Aug. 26 for an evening of fun with Mystery at the Manson: Sin City. This old-fashioned whodunit will take place at Arbor Lodge Mansion at 6 p.m.
Solve clues, look for evidence, and break the case while mingling with new friends. Participants will receive a character to portray as they arrive at Arbor Lodge Mansion.
Cost is $30, and space is limited for this adults-only event. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit the event listing at Calendar.Outdoornebraska.gov to buy tickets or for information on adding dinner or lodging.
Wildcat Hills SRA to host Night Sky program Aug. 18
Bring a blanket and lay beneath the stars during a Night Sky program Aug. 18 at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area. Explore constellations, mythology, the importance of dark skies and much more.
This is a great opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower. Telescopes will be available for this event, which begins at 9 p.m. Mountain time. Meet at the Nature Center for an introduction before carpooling to the viewing location.
A Nebraska park entry permit is required.
Plenty of fun activities in August at Ponca
Ponca State Park will be busy with activities for all ages in August.
The Aquatic Center will be open daily Aug. 1-6, then just weekends until Labor Day. The hours will be 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
A Guided Full Moon Hike will begin at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 p.m. Aug. 30 on the Corp of Discovery Trail. Meet at the trailhead on the riverfront.
Kayak the Missouri River backwaters on Aug. 5. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 402-755-2284.
A Nebraska park entry permit is required.
Catch these Game and Parks education events in August
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in August. Here are some opportunities:
Reptile Story Time is Aug. 4
Join Nebraska Game and Parks’ educators for Reptile Story Time in partnership with Elleinad Children’s Bookstore in Lincoln at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
Families and children are welcome to listen to a reptile-themed story book, see and touch live native reptiles, and participate in a reptile activity.
This free program will take place at Elleinad Children’s Bookstore, 5930 S. 58th St., Suite S.
Yoga in Nature Aug. 11 at Schramm
See how yoga and nature are woven together as Nebraska Game and Parks offers a Yoga in Nature class Aug. 11 at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.
The free class, which begins at 10 a.m., is designed for everyone from beginners to experts; poses will coincide with the nature theme. Come to learn, play and break a sweat in a supportive environment. All bodies are welcome.
Registration is required. Some yoga mats will be available.
See the calendar event entry at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for more information. Email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions.
Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night is Aug. 10 in Lincoln
Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Boiler Brewing Company South in Lincoln.
Nature is cool, so there is no shortage of topics questions could cover. Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. Registration is not required.
These events are for adults only and are free to attend with a purchase from the Boiler, 5800 Hidcote Drive, No. 101.
For more information and or questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
Webinar will look at Nature at Healer
Join the free virtual webinar Nature as Healer at 12:30 p.m. Central time Aug. 9.
The natural world always has offered many opportunities for resources, recreation and relaxation. During this webinar, discover how the natural world can play an important role in mental health.
This webinar is part of the Conservation Education Lunch and Learn Series, which dives into the science behind educational efforts and practices by learning from experts on a variety of science and educational topics. Direct questions to amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov.
Visit the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov to register and get more information.
Little Saplings program presents Bees on Aug. 2
Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.
The 2023 series continues Aug. 2 with the theme Bees at 9 and 10 a.m. It is designed for children ages 2-5 and their adult caregiver. The cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program and includes admission to the Education Center after the program.
See the calendar event entry at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for more information.
Homeschool Hike set for Aug. 16-17 at Schramm Park SRA
Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike to learn about geology at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna during the Homeschool Hikes program at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 and 2 p.m. Aug. 17.
Homeschool Hikes is a monthly nature exploration program hosted by the Schramm Education Center geared toward homeschool families.
Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance through the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Schramm Family Pass members participate free.
This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Participants should dress in season-appropriate layers and wear closed-toed shoes that can get dirty. Hats and water bottles are recommended.
Mud Pie Mornings set for Schramm
Prepare to get dirty for Mud Pie Mornings at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna on Aug. 10.
Meet at 9 a.m. by the Schramm Education Center side entrance, then go on an ingredient-seeking hike. Next, naturalists and participants will squish through a mud-pie recipe, all while learning about soil composition.