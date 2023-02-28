Explore JOAD

This basic USA Archery class is open to students who are new to Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) and are looking for archery instruction before the next quarter of level 1 classes is available to new students. Explore Archery on Monday, March 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.

This class section is always open to new students and is prorated depending on the number of classes remaining in the current quarter. It is also available as a make-up class for students in other JOAD levels.

This Center Shot Archery Academy course includes achievement awards, skill training, and games with a focus on guiding each student in improvement at their own pace. Each session includes a short lesson and coaching while students are on the line. Over the course of the quarter, students will advance their scoring skills, learn about competition etiquette, and work to achieve the pins and techniques needed to advance to the next level.

No equipment is required, but personal equipment is allowed for some portions of the class. There is a fee to participate.

