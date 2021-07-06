LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating its first state recreation area in a Blast from the Past throwback event July 10 at Victoria Springs in Custer County.
Watch a vintage baseball game; follow along on a history walking tour of grounds; take a paddleboat out for a spin on the lake; or catch a spectacular laser light show highlighting the parks’ centennial year.
“This event truly will be a Blast from the Past and will highlight the many reasons this park originally enthralled Nebraskans,” said Tommy Hicks, central region parks superintendent. “The gorgeous mineral spring lake and groves of trees long have been used for picnics and community events. On July 10, we invite guests far and wide to come enjoy all that our state’s first recreation area has to offer.”
Other activities at the event will include live music, free paddleboat rides, free archery shooting, nature displays, retail vendors, and Game and Parks’ trailers showcasing wildlife, Nebraska park history, and taxidermy mounts confiscated because of game violations.
The Blast from the Past is one of three signature events in honor of the 2021 park system centennial. The first state park was honored in an event June 11-12 at Chadron State Park, and the first state historical park will be celebrated Oct. 2 at Arbor Lodge State Historical.
The anniversary celebration is free to the public, but a Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for vehicles. Get one or learn more at YourNebraskaParks100.org.
The tentative schedule of events follows; find the latest updates to the schedule of events at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Learn more about Victoria Springs SRA at OutdoorNebraska.org/VictoriaSprings.
Event schedule
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Historical cabins and schoolhouse open; retail vendors, fishing trailer and remodeled cabins open; kayak and paddleboat rides
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Food vendors open
9:30 to 10:15 a.m. — History Walking Tour
10 a.m. — Raptor Recovery Program
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Hunters for Youth Archery Trailer; kids’ activities; naturalist activities; Game and Parks’ trailers; Dutch-oven cooking
11 to 11:45 a.m. — History Walking Tour
Noon — Raptor Recovery Program
Noon to 10 p.m. — Brush Creek Brewery and Miletta Vista Winery beer garden open
1 p.m. — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission remarks
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — History Walking Tour
2 p.m. — Raptor Recovery Program
2 to 4 p.m. — Vintage Baseball at the ball field
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — History Walking Tour
4 p.m. — History presentation on Solomon Butcher, a Nebraska photographer who recorded the settlement of the Great Plains in the late 1800s and early 1900s
7 to 10 p.m. — Live Country music with West Wind
10 p.m. — Laser Light Show