LINCOLN — Hunters from around the country took to the fields Saturday for Nebraska’s pheasant, quail and partridge season opener.
According to surveys, the Southwest and Panhandle regions should offer the best pheasant hunting opportunities again this fall. Pheasant counts during this year’s July Rural Mail Carrier Survey were down compared to 2020, but field reports suggest dry conditions likely inhibited roadside observations in some areas.
“This is always an exciting time of year and we hope that many hunters get a chance to experience our state’s diverse upland bird hunting opportunities this season,” said John Laux, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission upland program manager.
Nebraska’s quail populations were affected negatively by severe weather this past winter and counts were down slightly according to this year’s Spring Whistle Count Survey. Nesting and brood-rearing conditions were favorable throughout much of south-central and southeastern Nebraska, which makes up the state’s core bobwhite range. Quail numbers are expected to be similar to last year across southern Nebraska and relatively lower elsewhere in the state.
View the full upland hunting forecast at OutdoorNebraska.org/upland.
Dry, stable weather in recent weeks has been favorable for crop harvest. Fewer standing crops may enhance hunter success early in the season. According to an Oct. 25 U.S. Department of Agriculture report, corn and soybean harvest were 60% and 88% complete, respectively — well ahead of the five-year average.
Habitat conditions statewide remain variable due to increasingly dry conditions, and preseason scouting is recommended. Dry conditions triggered emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program lands in 70 of Nebraska’s 93 counties this summer and fall. This likely will affect cover on some CRP fields in approved counties, including some Game and Parks Open Fields and Waters sites. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/crp-faqs.
Hunters seeking places to hunt should view the 2021-22 Public Access Atlas, which displays more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. In addition to state, federal and conservation partner lands, more than 374,000 acres of private lands are enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters Program and featured in the atlas. For hunters pursuing upland birds in western Nebraska, the Stubble Access Guide displays an additional 40,000 acres of tall wheat or milo stubble fields and adjacent habitats open to public hunting access. Both publications are available at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.
Hunters must obtain permission prior to accessing privately-owned (non-OFW) lands in Nebraska, regardless if the property is posted or not.
Game and Parks urges hunters to use caution while afield and offers the following recommendations to help prevent wildfires:
Do not drive or park in tall grass.
Do not light open fires.
Properly dispose of cigarettes and other potentially flammable objects.
Follow safety rules
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters of the following safety tips when pursuing upland game:
Always keep the shotgun’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
Properly identify your target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger.
Know where everyone in your hunting group is located at all times and be in direct communication. Keep shots in your safe zone of fire, approximately 45 degrees in in front of you, and do not swing on game in the direction of your partners.
Wear hunter orange. Blaze orange on your head, chest and back will make you more visible to those around you and has been responsible for an 80% drop in hunting incidents since the 1970s.
Be sure to completely unload your firearm when crossing obstacles such as barbed-wire fences, ditches and creeks.
Hunting continues to be a safe family-oriented activity in Nebraska, with the number of incidents dropping to an all-time low since recordkeeping began in the 1970s. By following a few simple safety tips, hunters and their families can enjoy their time spent afield.