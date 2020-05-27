COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Elk applications for landowners continue

LINCOLN — Eligible landowners may apply for one 2020 Nebraska elk hunting permit during the May 18 – June 5 application period.

To download an application form, regulations and hunting unit descriptions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district offices still are closed to the public. Landowner elk applications should be mailed to the offices to arrive by June 5, 2020. Offices accepting applications, and their elk units, are:

-- Northwest District: 299 Husker Rd., Box 725, Alliance, NE 69301-0725, phone: 308-763-2940 — Ash Creek, Bordeaux Creek, Hat Creek and North Platte River units

-- Bassett Service Center: 524 Panzer St., Box 508, Bassett, NE 68714-0508, phone: 402-684-2921 — Niobrara East and Niobrara West units.

-- Southwest District: 301 East State Farm Rd., North Platte, NE 69101-0430, phone: 308-535-8025 — Box Elder Unit.

Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2020 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Other key big game application dates are:

-- June 8-26 — Application period for general elk, antelope and deer draw units.

-- July 3 — Results of the elk drawing will be available on or before July 5.

-- July 17 — Successful applicants will have until July 19, to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis.

-- Aug. 3 through the close of hunting seasons — Remaining permits will go on sale online or at Game and Parks permitting offices Aug. 3.

Applicants for deer, antelope and elk draw permits who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Awarded permits not paid for by July 17 will result in applicants losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning Aug. 3.

Only a nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application.

The application and purchase periods begin at 1 p.m. Paper applications must be received by Game and Parks by 5 p.m.

Online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. One application is allowed per person per species.

-