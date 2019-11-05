Educator nominated to receive Inspire Award

LINCOLN — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educator Monica Macoubrie was recently nominated to receive a 2019 Inspire Award. Inspire Awards seek to highlight the achievements of Lincoln’s women who have excelled both as a professional and a role model.
Macoubrie, a wildlife educator with the Commission since August 2012, strives to educate and excite Nebraskans about the state’s natural resources, wildlife and conservation. Her work providing professional development for teachers has inspired many to incorporate wildlife and conservation programs into the classrooms.
Macoubrie has worked to excite children and families through special events and outreach. “Monica’s work is critical to the mission of the Commission. She is truly passionate about her job and her ability to work with Nebraskans of all ages is amazing. We are fortunate to have Monica as part of our education team,” said Lindsay Rogers, wildlife education program manager.