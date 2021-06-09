Early season fishing at the pond

I just spent the morning fishing on a farm pond belonging to a friend of mine, and it’s one of those fairly clear ponds that weeds up quickly.
I’d planned on fishing it earlier, bur because of the accident I had, with my balance being messed up, I kept putting it off.
So on a recent morning, I grabbed a couple of rods, some bait and decided to give it a go. It didn’t take me too long to realize that my balance wasn’t all that good. Once I got to the small floating dock, I decided it was best that I fish off of it, rather than trying the south side of the pond.
The weeds had come to the surface on much of the dam, with little open water. At a few locations, the weeds were suspended a couple of inches under the surface.
I’ve had good luck on the pond using a jig with a bullet head and heavy brush guard to keep it from accumulating the weeds. This type of jig is a great bait for bass fishing in the weeds.
I fish this bait using a jigging motion, casting it out, allowing it to settle and then raising my rod as I take up slack as it works through the weeds.
Another bait that works well in weeds is a spinnerbait that casts well and, once it hits the water, can be run along or just under the surface at different speeds with the large blades pushing the weeds out of the way. I took several nice bass with each of these baits and decided to then go after the big bluegills and crappies in the pond. To catch them, I switched to a one-sixty-fourth-ounce luminescent jig, running it over the top of the vegetation and allowing it to drop it into the open pockets. I took several real nice crappies.
Then by adding a small impulse body to make the jig fall slower, the bass and bluegill went after this presentation.
These clear ponds are tough to fish, especially when you don’t hit them early, as the weeds grow quickly, and it only makes it harder to get your bait over the top of, or through, the weeds.
Once you hook a good fish, to keep it from burying itself in the weed, hold your rod high, cranking hard to bring the fish up on top.
Even if you’re using heavier line, once the fish picks up the bait, it’ll try to escape by diving into the weeds. Once the fish is wrapped in the weeds, its extra weight and the pressure often allow the fish to come unhooked.
It’s not much of a problem if you’re fishing from a boat as you can maneuver over the top of the fish, work him out of the cover and bring it to the boat, but if you’re fishing from shore, it’s going to be a battle to bring the fish up. If you are like many bass anglers using heavy mono or braided line, you may have the opportunity to horse the fish out of the weeds.
Most of these predators are ambush feeders, hanging out in the weeds, waiting for their next meal to come along.
If you have some open areas, I’ve also used surface lures to bring the bass up out of the weeds, including one with twin spinners that create a disturbance on the top of the water by twitching your rod tip a few times while reeling in the excess line. Then slowly move it a short distance, allowing it to set a bit and then repeat the process, moving it across the water.
When fishing with surface lures in clearer ponds, one mistake that a lot of anglers make, including myself, is, as they see the fish come up with its big mouth open to trap the bait, to set the hook early before the fish connects with the treble hooks. Your bait then comes out of the water before the fish has it.
Fishing clear ponds is a learned trait and, after you miss a few fish, the bass will tell you when he has the bait and you’d better set the hook quickly before he’s in the vegetation.
Once the weeds cover a large part of the dam, that’s when a jig with its bullet-shaped head will work. When a bass hits this jig, you best set the hook hard and hold on, as the fish could give you the fight of your life.
Don’t give up when your clear pond weeds grow up as there are several ways an angler can entice an old bucket mouth to bite.