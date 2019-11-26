Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

During the 2019 opening weekend of the November firearm season, Nov. 16-17, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s northeast district check stations recorded 17% more deer than last year. The number of checked deer was up 9% in the southeast, up 3% in the northwest and up 5% in the southwest district.

“Many factors can be related to the higher numbers of checked deer,” said Luke Meduna, the big game program manager for Game and Parks. “While there is still some corn standing in the fields, the nice weather contributed to lots of hunters getting into the field and harvesting deer.”

Meduna added that warmer temperatures also do not allow hunters to hang their deer carcasses for extended periods of time. Rather, to avoid spoilage, hunters needed to get deer broken down and cooled quickly. Deer cannot be broken down any further than quarters before completion of the check-in process.

“While some hunters reported slower activity than normal, many hunters also reported excellent rutting activity,” Meduna said. “Deer activity isn’t constant across a unit or even a single property but can be quite variable by location and day.”

Many units, including the Loup East and Frenchman, had additional antlerless permits and/or bonus tags added for 2019.

Tags

In other news

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.

Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

Input sought on waterfowl changes

LINCOLN — The deadline to submit public input to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for 2021-22 is Nov. 30.

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Gunnar Kruid, 12, of Madison shows off his first antelope. The 3½-year-old doe was taken with a .243 caliber rifle in the Box Butte West unit on Nov. 2. Gunnar was hunting with his dad on private property.