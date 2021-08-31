Duck Slam returns for Nebraska hunters

LINCOLN — You love it: being in the blind, setting up the spread, turning a flock, watching them cup, taking the shot and seeing a great retrieve. Duck hunting is time well spent.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited are proud to bring back the popular Nebraska Duck Slam, a challenge for duck hunters to take advantage of Nebraska’s great duck hunting opportunities.

The Duck Slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail.

All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam.

Those who successfully complete the slam will receive an official certificate, a Duck Slam pin and Central Flyway bragging rights. Additionally, all hunters who complete the Slam during the 2021-22 season will be registered to win one of several great prizes generously donated by Ducks Unlimited.

A drawing for the grand prize, a Special Edition Ducks Unlimited Franchi Elite 20-gauge shotgun, will take place next February.

The Duck Slam officially opens on Saturday, Sept. 4, the first day of early teal season, and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, when duck and coot season ends in zones 2 and 3. Season dates vary by species and zones.

Hunters can find detailed season dates and a link to the Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam.

Hunters can view land open to public hunting in our Public Access Atlas at OutdoorNebraska.gov/PublicAccessAtlas.

