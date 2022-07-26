Duck hunters again must choose between two daily bag limits when they register for their Harvest Information Program number this year.
Nebraska and South Dakota are entering the second year of a “two-tier” program for the regular duck season.
Tier I is a traditional six-duck bag limit with species and sex restrictions. Tier II is a three-duck bag limit with no species or sex restrictions.
HIP registration begins Aug. 1. When hunters go to register, they will be asked whether they plan to hunt ducks. If so, they will be prompted to select a tier. Hunters will be bound to that bag limit for the entire season.
The regulations will not apply to goose limits or during the early teal season, which have their own bag limits.
All hunters age 16 and older, including residents, nonresidents, lifetime permit holders, veterans and senior permit holders, are required to register for HIP if they plan to hunt migratory game birds in Nebraska between Sept. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.
Residents under the age of 16 are exempt from the HIP requirement if they choose the Tier I bag limit but must register for HIP if selecting Tier II. All nonresidents under the age of 16 must register for HIP regardless of the tier they select.
Hunters who choose the Tier II option will be provided a journal, where they will record information on hunting activity and harvest. The journal will be submitted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the end of the hunting season.
In addition, postage-paid envelopes will be provided to most Tier II hunters with the expectation that a wing from each duck harvested be sent. This process is similar to federal collection efforts to estimate harvest. Duck harvest and species composition will then be compared to hunters using the Tier I option. If enough wings are not received to evaluate the harvest by Tier II hunters, the program will be unlikely to continue past the experimental phase.