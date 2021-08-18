Anglers who do much fishing know that to have good walleye fishing, you’re going to need some wind or a walleye chop.
You don’t need a lot of wind, just enough to ripple the surface, which cuts the light penetration and allows the walleyes to move up shallow to feed.
What do you do when you get to the lake and the wind has picked up considerably, making fishing miserable?
There are a couple of choices; one would be to head out and hope the wind would eventually die down, another would be to sit it out and wait for the wind to calm down.
Which could be several hours or even several days and if you’re out for the weekend, you’re not going to get a whole lot of fishing in while waiting for the wind to calm down.
The only other choice, as I see it, is to use drift control devices or drift socks. I’ve used them for years and, when the wind picks up, they’re the only things that are going to save the day.
These boat control devices have been around for years and, depending on where you reside, are known by several names, including drift socks, slow-down devices, boat brakes, boat-petitioners, current-compensators and sea anchors.
Just what does a drift sock do for you?
It slows down the drift or speed of your boat in the windiest of conditions, giving you drift control.
With a drift sock, anglers are able to fish where others without one will have all sorts of problems in heavy winds.
Drift socks allow the anglers to fish an area more efficiently and not have to be on the throttle all the time, fighting the wind.
They allow the angler to fish, keeping the boat straight, slowing down the drift of the boat and making fishing in the wind much more enjoyable.
As any angler who has had to fish in the wind can tell you, drifting or trolling too fast can be a real pain.
By using a drift sock, you can slow down your drift, allowing you to present your bait the way it should be.
The drift sock helps anglers properly position their boat while drifting, keeping high waves from washing over the transom and holding your bow into the waves while trolling.
The braking action of a drift sock allows you to fish those hot spots more effectively, keeping you on the fish longer.
If you’re a bass or muskie fisherman, it also gives you more time to fish an area without blowing right on by it.
Another thing a drift sock will do is to cut the bounce, keeping the boat level and allowing you to fish vertically, where you’ll have better feel and contact with the bottom.
Drift socks will also help you to compensate for the current when fishing the river, allowing you to position your boat and present your bait properly.
They also allow you to position the boat while drifting so all anglers in the boat are able to fish through those productive areas.
Another important thing a sock can do is be used as a safety device in case of a breakdown.
A drift sock can be deployed in case of an emergency, helping to slow the drift of a boat with no power, keeping you in an area and allowing searchers to cover less water to locate you.
I don’t know how many times drift socks have saved the day for us, allowing our crew to film and fish in some of the windiest of conditions.
A few years back, we were on Mille Lacs in Minnesota and were scheduled to be on the water four days. Once we arrived, the weather didn’t look good.
The forecast indicated we’d be facing winds up to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
These winds make fishing tough and filming almost impossible.
The first morning we weighed our options and came up with the only logical answer and that was to launch the boats, look for a productive area where the water was not too rough and fish using our drift socks.
When we arrived at the area we planned to fish, other boats were there. Those with drift socks were working the area, catching a few fish.
Those that did not bounced through the area at breakneck speed and — if they were lucky — taking a fish every third or fourth drift.
We put out the drift socks and almost immediately started catching fish, allowing us to film as our pace slowed, with a lot less bouncing around.
There are numerous ways drift socks are used, and the only way that they’ll not work is if you do not use them.
If you are looking for a way to fish in the wind and to control your boat, you may want to try drift socks.