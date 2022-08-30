On Thursday, Sept. 1, hunters throughout the upper Midwest will be out in the fields, set up around stock dams when the 2022 mourning dove hunting season opens.
Doves are migratory birds found throughout the United States and the most popular game bird in the country when it comes to numbers harvested.
You best be on the top of your game when hunting these acrobatic speedsters. They seldom fly in a straight line, change their flight path in a second and have the ability to fly up to 55 miles per hour.
In South Dakota, the dove season is open from Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Both mourning doves and the Eurasian collared doves are found throughout the state. The daily bag limit for doves is 15 a day and 45 is the possession limit.
All migratory bird hunters, including dove hunters, must complete and purchase the “South Dakota Migratory Bird Certification” information.
Hunters may have an opportunity to hunt three species of doves, the mourning dove, Eurasian collared and white winged doves in the southern part of the state.
You can find doves in certain parts of the state and, at times in large numbers, around a dam one day and, with a weather change, will be long gone the next day, migrating out of the area.
It doesn’t take much for these birds to begin their southerly migration. A weather change, cooler nights or rainy days will make them bunch up and, if these conditions continue, they’ll head south, where they will spend the winter in warmer climates.
Doves are seed feeders, feeding in planted and harvested grain fields, including millet, wheat and sunflower fields, as well as fields that contain rag weed and marijuana. Doves love the small seeds these weeds produce. If there’s rag weed and hemp around the ponds, the doves will continue to come in to feed throughout the day
The hunters I hunt with have quite a selection when it comes to gauge shotguns. They include 20-gauge, 26- and 20-gauge. Each of these will work well when hunting doves with hunters using trap loads seven and a half, eight and nine shot, depending on what loads are on sale prior to the dove season.
Some of the best hunting can happen near watering holes in the early morning, as the birds fly out from their roost, and in late afternoon, when the birds come to drink as they make their way back to roost.
When hunting around ponds, it’s best to have several hunters stationed on either side of the water to keep the birds moving. Because doves are such erratic flyers, you never know what direction they’ll come from. By having hunters around the pond or on different ponds in the area, the other hunters are able to let you know if the birds are coming in from behind.
When dove hunting, there’s quite a difference in shooting a dove. To pick off these swift little flyers, as it’s been said, you’re a darn good shot if you average less than 10 rounds per bird.