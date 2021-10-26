LINCOLN — With the Nebraska firearm deer season just around the corner, now is the time to sight in that rifle or handgun.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission cooperates with shooting range partners across the state to coordinate and promote sight-in dates.
“As hunters, it is our responsibility to have our equipment and ourselves ready for the hunt,” said Jeff Rawlinson, assistant division administrator for Game and Parks. “Sighting in a rifle or pistol for accuracy, even if you feel confident from the past season, is a good idea. It, helps you continue to become familiar with your firearm and hone your skills for the upcoming season, and it’s a ton of fun.”
Game and Parks offers the following tips for sighting in:
Bring at least two boxes of ammunition appropriate for their firearm.
Bring other important equipment, including a solid shooting rest, eye and ear protection, and targets designed for 100-yard sight-in; some locations may provide targets.
Make sure new scopes or firearms are properly bore sighted before heading to the range.
Focus on shooting three-shot groups and then adjusting sights.
Carry a form of payment; most locations charge a small fee for sight-in.
For more information and a list of ranges visit outdoor