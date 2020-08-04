Don’t be fooled by small bodies of water as they hold big fish

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Campfire Christmas in July, Indian Cave State Park, Shubert

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 6 – Schramm Virtual Speaker Series – Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, online

Aug. 6 – The Science of Animal Love webinar, fal.cn/AnimalLove

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.